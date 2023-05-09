Cheat sheet: The good, the bad and the mad of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023

The world's biggest singing competition is back this week as Liverpool hosts the Eurovision Song Contest.

The annual event is seen by millions of people around the globe and this year, for the first time ever, New Zealanders will be able to vote.

So which of the 37 countries is going to win? Here’s a guide to the 2023 contest.

So what is the Eurovision Song Contest?

In a nutshell it's an over-the-top spectacular with mostly European countries putting forward an original three-minute song. It’s been happening in one form or another since way back in 1956.

‘Mostly' European countries?

Well Israel isn’t technically in Europe and they’ve won it four times, and neither technically is Australia.

Jeff Spicer Finland’s Käärijä has a strong chance of winning.

Wait? What? The Aussies??

Yeah, in what seems like a joke that got out of hand, Australia has been competing since 2015. Our Tasman neighbour actually has a rabid Eurovision fan base. Fun fact: another non-Euro country who took part in the past was Morocco in 1980.

Such a fun fact. So we are in Liverpool because the UK won last year?

No. Ukraine did. But ... emmm, issues there mean that second-placed UK offered to host but will incorporate a lot of Ukraine-ness into the show.

So who is the favourite?

Better get your flights to Scandinavia ready for 2024 because it’s going to be a possible 1-2-3. Loreen is the big favourite for Sweden with Tattoo, and she has form, winning in 2012 with probably the best Eurovision winner ever (don’t @ me). She'd become only the second ever double-winner after Ireland’s Johnny Logan, although he also wrote another winning entry too.

But she could lose to Finland’s Käärijä, who comes across as a particularly angry feijoa in his performance of Cha Cha Cha. It is frankly sublime and will win heaps of public votes.

Norway's stomper by Alessandra called Queen of Kings could make it a Scandi treble. Look out for France, which is the most French song ever mashed with the last Kylie album, which will go down well with the mainly male crowd.

Male crowd?

Well, how do I put this, when the camera pans around the audience, there will be a lot of beards and rainbows. This is ‘Gay Christmas’ after all.

Jeff Spicer Loreen is hoping to win for a second time for Sweden.

Ahhh, so who doesn't have a chance?

Sad to say it as an Irishman but Ireland probably won’t be gracing the final. They still have the most wins ever with seven after dominating in the 90s. Recently it's been a tale of woe, qualifying only twice in the last decade, and they are in the toughest semi-final this year. Wild Youth are representing with We Are One which isn't all that bad and would have done well maybe 5 years ago, or as the third song from the last Coldplay album.

Also not winning is Romania because it's a bit rubbish.

Isn't the contest just a bit lame though?

Well there have been some definite choices on songs, staging and clothing in the past, but recently it's dared to be (gulp) credible. Recent winners by the Netherlands and Italy became huge worldwide hits for Duncan Lawrence and Måneskin. Even an Armenian entry which only finished 20th last year became a hit on the socials.

So has all the quirkiness gone?

Four words for you – Edgar Allan Poe banger.

Sorry did the ChatGPT just kick in there? Edgar Allan Poe banger?

Yup you read that right. Austria is bringing a huge dose of WTF with Who the Hell Is Edgar?, an ode to the famous US writer. And it's a banger.

Also Croatia, who stripped in their national final, is ... a lot, or not a lot, depending on your point of view.

OK so how do we work out the winner?

There are two semi-finals which will shake out 20 finalists, which for the first time will be decided just on viewer votes.

The remaining six spots in the final are taken by last year's winner Ukraine and The Big Five, aka the ones with deep pockets who pay the most to the European Broadcasting Union who run the show - the UK, France, Spain, Italy and Germany.

For the first time ever those outside Europe will be able to vote as well.

Each of the competing countries has juries which will give their points, and the public vote is then added on. It is genuinely exciting and also laughably predictable.

Explain.

Listen to the jury votes for Greece and Cyprus. And then listen to the boos in the crowd. It’s because they always swap the top mark of 12 points with each other. They aren't the only ones. The Scandinavians tend to be friendly with each other, the Eastern Europeans as well, the Balkans, Spain and Portugal etc. There are certain patterns shall we say.

OK I am getting pumped, where can I see this on New Zealand TV – is it TVNZ, Three, Sky Sports...

None of the above. Better fire up that laptop and watch the live streams on YouTube. Semis from 7am on Wednesday and Friday morning, with the grand final on Sunday at the same time.

What to say at a Eurovision party on Sunday...

“Dami Im was definitely robbed and deserved to win for Australia in 2016. And as for Eleni Foureira and Cyprus in 2018, what a performance!”

What not to say at a Eurovision party on Sunday...

“That’s four hours of my life I am not getting back.”

Kiwis will be able to vote as part of the“Rest of the World” – more details at esc.vote.