Ed Sheeran to perform Subtract album in full on Apple Music Live

Ed Sheeran will put his new album on full display with the help of Apple Music.

The music streaming service has announced that Sheeran will kick off the second season of Apple Music Live on May 10 (May 11 NZT).

The British pop star performed his fifth studio album Subtract for the first time at Eventim Apollo in London.

Sheeran hit the stage in a pre-recorded show alongside a 12-piece band that includes The National’s Aaron Dessner, who produced Subtract.

The four-time Grammy winner's performance of his 14-track album will also be streamed on Apple TV+.

The announcement comes a day after a New York jury found that Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye’s classic 1970s tune Let’s Get It On to create his hit song Thinking Out Loud. After the verdict, he joked that he won’t have to follow through on his threat to quit music.

“I’m delighted to share my Subtract album show with you,” Sheeran said in a statement.

“I was really nervous on the day, as it was my first time performing the new album tracks.

“The show was brought to life by Aaron and the incredible band, and it was an honour to stand beside them. It was an emotional night, but I’m so pleased we got to document it.”

Apple Music Live returns after its inaugural season kicked off last year with performances by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Mary J Blige and Alicia Keys. Other performances include Lil Durk, Luke Combs and Wizkid.

Amy Harris/AP Ed Sheeran has recorded a live performance of his album Subtract, which will stream on Apple Music Live from 6am on May 11 (NZT).

“We’re excited to present this Apple Music Live show, which offers an utterly unique perspective into how one of the world’s most popular musicians is dealing with some of the heaviest traumas imaginable,” said Apple Music 1 host Matt Wilkinson.

“It’s an emotional, soul-searching ride – but also extremely fulfilling.”