King's coronation concert review: A weird and fitfully wonderful spectacle

REVIEW: Well, that was awkward.

Steeped in history, but drowned out by Katy Perry, King Charles’ Coronation ended with a musical medley outside Windsor Palace – the televisual equivalent of what happens when you leave your Spotify on shuffle.

The United Kingdom, that rainy little island of trade disputes and primetime soaps, never shies away from the chance to remind the world that it was once its greatest superpower.

The Coronation concert is one such reminder, but as a refection of the modern monarchy, there are better ways to signal your rude health than have ....*checks notes*.... Paloma Faith as your headliner.

This instalment of So You Think You Can Pomp? still had plenty of the stuff, namely thanks to Kate’s scarlett Alexander McQueen suit, and Katy Perry dressed as a giant, golden orb.

The magic and spectacle of the coronation switched gears into more straightforward pop appeal of Take That and Lionel Richie for the concert (who ever said King Charles wasn't a man of simple tastes?)

From Winnie the Pooh to PM Rishi Sunak, everyone was there – the new Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa, Nicole Scherzinger, the adorable royal grandchildren, and the 300-strong Coronation Choir.

Just as they stole the limelight during the actual ceremony, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were captured on camera having a ball – unfortunately Prince Louis was nowhere to be seen, presumably it was past his bedtime.

And if the stars of stage and screen, such as Tom Cruise and Hugh Jackman, weren’t able to kiss the King’s ring, they delivered messages of deference to him instead.

Yui Mok The concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, May 7, 2023, celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. It is one of several events over a three-day weekend of celebrations. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

Finally, and this is a surreal sentence to type, Kermit the Frog was having the time of his life at King Charles' coronation concert (Princess Charlotte and Prince George were visibly delighted by the Muppets cameo).

It made for an occasionally spectacular, and mostly awkward, show, with the fawning interludes to King Charles taking altogether too much time.

Hugh Bonneville, the Earl of Grantham himself, did a solid job of his hosting duties – even if, when he jokingly introduced King Charles as "the artist formerly known as Prince”, the King was seen to visibly grimace.

As the light descended over Windsor, phones lit up for Lionel Richie, who was joined by breakdancers - (something King Charles knows a thing or two about), and it’s here things started to get really weird.

It wasn’t Tom Jones waxing lyrical about the King’s talent at the cello, or Dame Joan Collins praising his cameo in Eastenders, that made for the most surreal material.

It was, instead, the off-pitch performance by once-great crooner Richie, that raised eyebrows across the crowd.

The crowd felt in more assured hands by the beloved 80s pop group, Take That, who delivered the kind of karaoke-heavy hits that Brits across the country would have been on their fit for.

They closed off the concert, a weird and fitfully wonderful spectacle, which fell short of the gold standard for such public pomp in that country (that standard is still set by the 2012 Olympics’ Opening Ceremony), and instead felt more like an edition of Coca Cola’s Coronation in the Park.

But the crowd, and the King himself, still looked like they were in the mood to party, with everyone from Kermit to Princess Beatrice on their feet.

The new King had his reign ushered in to the strains of Katy Perry’s Firework, and there’s no better sign of the times than that.

Check it out Monday 8pm on TVNZ 1 and 9.35pm BBC UKTV.