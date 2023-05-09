Wu Tang Clan and Nas' NZ concert will go ahead despite Auckland state of emergency

Wu-Tang Clan had landed in NZ and were set to perform on May 9 in Auckland.

Hip hop icons Wu Tang Clan and Nas have decided to push on with their only New Zealand show despite torrential rain and flooding in Auckland.

Their legendary co-headlined NY State of Mind tour “is going ahead as planned,” Stuff were told at 5pm on Tuesday – but there will be a delay to the main set.

The show was set for Spark Arena at 8pm – with doors open at 7pm. The main show will now kick off at 9pm.

“We encourage all attendees to plan their travel accordingly so they can make their way to the venue safely,” they told Stuff.

Downpours on Tuesday resulted in a state of emergency for the city.

On Tuesday afternoon, Wu Tang rapper RZA posted a video to Instagram of their soundcheck for the show.

Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and gale-force winds lashed the country with Auckland predicted to be pelted with more than 40mm of rain between 3pm and 6pm.

The NZ International Comedy Festival made a call around 3pm to cancel their shows set for Tuesday night including performances from Kiwis Hayley Sproull, Eli Matthewson, and Justine Smith.

The remaining nine members of Wu-Tang – RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck and Cappadonna – last gathered in New Zealand for two shows at the end of 2018.

Back in January, a huge list of summer shows were forced to cancel due to extreme weather around the country.