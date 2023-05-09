'Spirits are high': John Farnham’s family say he’s recovering well from health setback

Ahead of a new documentary about the highs and lows of John Farnham’s life, his sons have said the legendary singer is recovering well from a chest infection that followed surgery for mouth cancer last year.

“We’ve seen him a lot and spirits are high,” Robert Farnham, 41, said. “We’re excited for the future. He’s very happy and things are going good.”

Farnham’s eldest son was speaking with his brother, James, 34, about the documentary John Farnham: Finding The Voice, which is premiering in Melbourne this week ahead of a cinema release next week.

“It’s a really cool watch,” James said. “It’s a crazy story. And I’m super happy that it’s been told, and it’s been told respectfully and been told truthfully.”

READ MORE:

* John Farnham's recovery from cancer surgery progressing well, wife says

* What is oral cancer, the condition John Farnham is being treated for?

* John Farnham 'awake, responding well' to treatment, wife Jill says

* New John Farnham documentary Finding the Voice gives in-depth look at music icon's career



Directed by Poppy Stockell, the documentary includes interviews with singers Olivia Newton-John – one of the last before her death last year – Jimmy Barnes, Celine Dion, Richard Marx, Robbie Williams and Darryl Braithwaite, Farnham’s late manager Glenn Wheatley and present manager Gaynor Wheatley.

Farnham features in archival clips dating back to when he was an apprentice plumber who had a hit with Sadie (The Cleaning Lady) in 1968. But because of his ill health, he was interviewed for the documentary off camera.

Fans of the 73-year-old singer were concerned when, after successful surgery to remove the mouth cancer last August, a chest infection sent him back into hospital in March.

His family now say he has made a full recovery and is comfortable as he gets continuing treatment and rehabilitation care.

brendan thorne/getty The legendary singer is recovering well from a chest infection that followed surgery.

In a statement, they stressed their “appreciation and deepest respect for all the medical staff that have attended to John over the past eight months and the many thousands of kind messages that been received from across Australia and the world”.

The documentary recounts a time when Farnham was so broke, well before he returned to international success, that he could not afford to take Robert to McDonald’s on his birthday.

James Farnham said he learnt about his father’s struggles by watching the documentary.

“I knew that they had a hard time, but I didn’t know how much of a hard time they had making it; being broke and all that sort of stuff,” he said. “I didn’t realise how much trouble Dad had going from ‘Johnny Farnham’ to ‘John Farnham’.

Cole Bennetts/Getty Images John Farnham and Olivia Newton-John perform during e benefit concert in 2020.

“I didn’t realise that was such a big issue. It was interesting to learn all of that. I had no idea.”

While the brothers watched an early cut of the documentary in Sydney, Robert Farnham said their mum, Jill, would be watching it for the first time at the premiere.

“I dare say she’ll be crying from the first five seconds onwards,” he said. “We’ll watch it as a family with Dad at some point.

“It’ll take a little bit of convincing to get him to watch it. He’s not one of those people who likes to watch himself at all, so he’ll have to get over that, [but] James and I agree that we’ll definitely make him watch it.”

Gaynor Wheatley, who took over as Farnham’s manager after the death of her husband Glenn last year, described working on the documentary as brutal.

“Because we lost Glenn, then we lost Olivia [Newton-John], and John was precarious for a little while, it was hard,” she said. “Everyone’s exhausted really, emotionally exhausted, from this whole thing.”