Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Favourites are safely through to the final

Finland’s Käärijä is one of the favourites.

The first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest has taken place in Liverpool, UK with 15 acts competing for 10 spots in Sunday morning’s (NZT) final.

All the favourites made it through safely in what is arguably the strongest of the semis. It’s the first time that New Zealanders have been able to vote in the competition as part of a “rest of the world” category.

Previous winner Loreen for Sweden and Finland’s Käärijä, the overwhelming favourites, were announced among the 10 finalists.

Martin Meissner/AP Loreen of Sweden has won the competition before in 2012.

Joining them are Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Serbia and Norway.

Missing out is Ireland, who have won the contest the most times with seven victories, as well as the Netherlands, Malta, Azerbaijan and Latvia.

The show was hosted by Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham and featured an interval number by Rita Ora.

The second semi-final takes place on Friday morning at 7am (NZT) before Sunday’s final at the same time.