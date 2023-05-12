Everything you didn't think you needed to know about the Academy of Country Music Awards

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the awards, with Ed Sheeran performing.

Move over Oscar slaps and Met Gala cats, the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards this weekend is dubbed by organisers as the country music “party of the year”.

It’s so big, in fact, it holds a world record for the highest attendance of an award broadcast.

It’ll be streamed in more than 240 countries on Friday morning, one of the biggest performers doesn’t sing country music and a massive country star will close the show with a rock song.

We pulled out everything you never thought you wanted to know about the ACM Awards.

First up, what are the awards?

First held in 1966, the ACM Awards honoured country achievements from the year prior. It 2022 it became the first major award ceremony to live-stream, and it’s the longest-running country music awards show.

Wait, so there’s more than one?

Yep, not to be confused with the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, which will be happening later in the year.

This year the ACM Awards is happening in Frisco Texas, the same state they had a record-breaking attendance in 2015.

What was so record-breaking about it?

Well, it broke the Guinness World Record for the highest attendance at an awards show broadcast. They needed 25,000 people to do it, and wound up with 70,252 at AT&T Stadium.

It’s a record that still stands today.

That feels like a lot of people for an award show ...

To put it in perspective, it’s the same number of people that saw Taylor Swift’s Eras tour show each night at the same venue recently.

So country music is big, then. But what does Ed Sheeran have to do with it?

It’s the question we can’t quite answer, given that the Shape of You singer rules the music world but isn’t known for his country hits.

Regardless, The pop star was announced on Wednesday as one of the performers taking the stage at the annual awards this weekend.

But there will be some country singers too, right?

Well, country legend Dolly Parton’s the big name. She’ll be hosting the show with Garth Brooks and closing with the world premiere of her brand-new song.

It’s from her upcoming rock album.

So ... any country music?

Don’t worry, there are plenty of performers, including Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Australian Keith Urban is amongst the artists set to perform at the ACM Awards.

What about the categories, standard stuff?

Yes and no. All the categories you might expect are there, including single, song and album of the year.

The ACM Awards are also one of the remaining ceremonies to have gendered awards, with female and male artist of the year categories.

Oh, and included in the list of finalists are a handful of casinos.

A casino gets an award?

Well, yes and no. Casino of the year (for theatre and arena) was nominated in the year’s industry awards. They get handed out in a separate event in August, though.

While the Industry nominations were announced together with the main awards, the winners will be celebrated at the ACM Honors on August 23 in Nashville.

Jordan Strauss Carrie Underwood is amongst the nominees for the 58th ACM Awards on Friday.

What about the main awards, who’s up for a win on Friday?

Big names up for awards include Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Ashley McBride, Brooks & Dunn and Dylan Scott.

Miranda Lambert has five nominations this year including female artist of the year, artist of the year and album of the year.

Little Big Town have also been nominated for group of the year – a nomination they’ve received every year since 2005.

A full list of nominees can be found here.

OK, I’m in. How can I watch it?

The 58th ACM Awards will stream live in New Zealand from 11am on Friday, May 12 on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.