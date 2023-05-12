Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Australia slays at Eurovision and books a place in the final

Australian band Voyager has booked a slot in this weekend’s Eurovision Song Contest final, delivering a stunning performance in the second semi-final. The Perth-based progressive metal group survived a brutal round in which six countries were sent home.

They must now face some of the strongest artists in the competition, including singers representing Sweden, Finland, Norway, and France. From a starting field of 37 countries, there are just 26 countries proceeding into this weekend’s final.

Australia moves into the final with Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Armenia, and Slovenia, as well as first semi-final winners Sweden, Finland, Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway.

Denmark, Romania, Iceland, Greece, Georgia, and San Marino were sent home on Friday, along with Malta, Latvia, Ireland, Azerbaijan, and Netherlands who did not survive the first semi-final.

Only the so-called “Big Five” - Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and the UK - are given automatic starting positions in the Eurovision final. The previous year’s winner (in this case, Ukraine) is also always given a guaranteed final slot.

Voyager’s performance of Promise stood out in a patchy semi-final. With many of the strongest acts in the earlier first semi, Australia was able to dominate the mixed field. And with more than two decades of touring experience and seven albums to their name, they had stage experience on their side.

Voyager’s stage presentation has also improved significantly since last week’s technical rehearsals, with tighter camera shots delivering more impact to the TV audience, a critical component of winning votes.

The consensus on the ground in Liverpool is that there are three potential winners in the field of 26: Sweden’s Loreen (singing Tattoo), Finland’s Kaarija (Cha Cha Cha) and France’s La Zarra (Évidemment).

Behind them in the polling are a second group, including Norway (Alessandra, Queen of Kings), Spain (Blanca Paloma, Eaea), Italy (Marco Mengoni, Due vite), Ukraine (Tvorchi, Heart of Steel) and Israel (Noa Kirel, Unicorn).

Martin Meissner/AP Voyager of Australia performs during the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest. The audience for the final is some 180 million viewers.

For Australia to win the competition, a number of factors would need to come to play, most importantly favourable placement in the second half of Sunday’s final. But with Eurovision, as much as it can seem a dead certainty, it can also remain anyone’s game to the final moments.

Australian singer Andrew Lambrou, representing Cyprus, also survived the second semi. Lambrou finished his performance with “thank you Europe, thank you Australia”, a potentially strategic play for additional votes, as the Cyprus TV audience was unable to vote for him. (Participating countries cannot vote for their own artist.)

The Eurovision cognoscenti would tell you the competition is now down to Sweden or Finland, but should those countries (and another high-scoring Scandi contender, such as Norway) end up splitting their regional bloc vote three (or more) ways, it could open a path for France to surf into the lead and win.

It is a statistical reality that Eurovision’s outcome is shaped by both regional voting blocs, such as Cyprus-Greece, Moldova-Romania and Sweden-Denmark-Finland-Norway, and diaspora voting, where migration has moved appetites for different types of cultural music across Europe.

One of the structural disadvantages for Australia in the competition is its absence from those voting blocs, though Voyager’s prominence in the UK media in the last week may give them a leg up in the final with British voters.

Martin Meissner/AP Andrew Lambrou of Cyprus qualified for the final.

This year, too, the European Broadcasting Union has expanded the voting from telephone and SMS voting in competing countries to include voting from anywhere in the world using the Eurovision app or the esc.vote website.

Speaking ahead of the band’s appearance at Eurovision, Voyager’s lead singer Danny Estrin said the competition had ignited the band’s fighting spirit. “We’ve toured and done our own headline shows, but also been the support act. And when you’re a support act for a headline act, you are so grateful for the opportunity,” Estrin said.

“At Eurovision, it’s all on,” Estrin added. “We can use all the lights. We can use whatever we want. So that fighting spirit is still there. Am I happy to be in it? Without a doubt. This already is and will be one of the greatest moments in my and the band’s lives.

“Do we also want to win? And do we think we’ve got what it takes? Absolutely,” Estrin said. “The song’s awesome, we put on an awesome show, and I do think that the song and our performance will resonate with people all around the world. I think we absolutely have what it takes.”

The competition is being staged in Liverpool this year, after last year’s second-placing country, the UK, stepped in and offered to host the event because last year’s winner Ukraine was unable to do so. The telecast was hosted by British singer Alesha Dixon, actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.