Beyoncé's Renaissance tour is 3 hours long with no opener. Here’s the rumoured set list

OK, ladies, now let’s get information – about Beyoncé's highly anticipated Renaissance tour.

Queen Bey has kept details about her first solo tour in more than six years – inspired by her seventh solo studio album – tightly under wraps since announcing the concert dates in January. But a few crumbs have emerged ahead of the musician’s first Renaissance shows in Stockholm.

The Break My Soul hit-maker is starting her tour at Stockholm’s Friends Arena, which states on its website that the concert is expected to last three hours with no opening act. Concertgoers are advised to take their seats at least 30 minutes before the show, which is scheduled to begin promptly at 8pm and end at 11pm.

A set list for the tour has yet to be verified. However, fans, blogs and news outlets have shared lists of songs rumoured to be included in the show. Fans in Stockholm have reported hearing the Grammy winner rehearsing the following numbers at the Friends Arena in preparation for the tour:

Bigger

Love on Top

Crazy in Love

Plastic Off the Sofa

Virgo’s Groove

Cuff It

Naughty Girl

Move

Get Bodied

Andrew Harnik/AP Beyoncé’s highly anticipated Renaissance tour starts this week. (File photo)

Other fans have shared a photo of what appears to be a version of a set list from what they claim is the official Renaissance tour book. Based on that picture, the following songs could also be on the set list:

Brown Skin Girl

I’m That Girl

Cozy

Alien Superstar

Lift Off

“Break My Soul

Savage (Remix)

Formation

Diva

Run the World (Girls)

My Power

Black Parade

Church Girl

Before I Let Go

Bow Down/I Been On

Heated

Thique

All Up in Your Mind

Drunk in Love

None of these alleged set lists or rehearsal reports has been verified, so the Bey Hive will probably have to wait a few more hours to find out what the singer is really performing.

When Beyoncé announced her Renaissance tour earlier this year, concert promoter Live Nation reported that demand for tickets “drastically” exceeded supply, an early indication that many would get shut out of Ticketmaster’s infamous Verified Fan pre-sale.

According to Beyoncé’s website, the majority of the concerts are sold out, prompting some people to go to extreme lengths – such as travelling from the Americas to Europe – to see the performer live. One fan based in Brazil recently told the New York Times that she purchased tickets to see Beyoncé in Germany, while another from Los Angeles said she was attending a show in Poland.

The Renaissance tour dates span Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.