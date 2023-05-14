Sweden wins, Australia ninth in thrilling Eurovision final showdown

Australia’s Voyager stormed home with an explosive appearance on stage at the 67th annual Eurovision Song Contest, securing ninth place from a field of 37 countries.

With wind and smoke machines, a 1988 Toyota MR2 on stage and lead singer Danny Estrin wielding his keytar, the group secured 151 points.

The clash of 37 countries, songs and singers was won by Loreen from Sweden with 583 points, followed by Finland (526), Israel (362), Italy (350), Norway (268), Ukraine (243), Belgium (182) and Estonia (168).

The final Eurovision score is calculated by merging scores from a five-member professional jury and audience “tele-voting” during the live broadcast; both groups assign scores of 1-8, 10 and 12 points to any country except their own.

READ MORE:

* Eurovision's most iconic and outrageous fashion

* Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Favourites are safely through to the final

* Princess of Wales plays piano in surprise Eurovision cameo



Eurovision’s arcane scoring system is one of its most-loved elements, giving rise to the event’s most famous phrases douze points and nul points – pronounced “dooze pwa” and “nul pwa” - or 12 points and no points, the best and worst scores possible.

Perth-based Voyager delivered a punchy stage production for the Eurovision final, giving the synth rock anthem Promise an explosive heavy metal flourish.

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Voyager perform Promise in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Ultimately, it was not enough to win the day, but 9th place from a field of 37 is a respectable finish in Eurovision for a country not physically situated in Europe.

The two-door, 1.6-litre, four-cylinder Toyota MR2 which featured prominently in their performance is Estrin’s own; the first car the 41-year-old singer owned, which has featured in several of the band’s music videos. Formed in 1999, Voyager has already released seven studio albums.

There was a second Australian performer in this year’s competition, singer Andrew Lambrou representing Cyprus, who came 12th overall with 126 points.

The final caps off a week in which delegations representing 37 competing countries converged on the city of Liverpool, in the UK.

Eleven countries - Denmark, Romania, Iceland, Greece, Georgia, San Marino, Malta, Latvia, Ireland, Azerbaijan and Netherlands - were culled in two hotly contested semi-finals.

Martin Meissner/AP Australian singer Andrew Lambrou representing Cyprus at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

That left 26 countries, including Australia, last year’s winner Ukraine, the strong performers like Sweden, Finland and Israel, and the so-called “big five” – France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK – in the final.

The “big five” get their final starting position as the five largest contributors to the event’s organisers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Australia has an impressive track record at Eurovision, making it into the top 10 on four of our seven previous appearances. Only once since we joined Eurovision as a competitor in 2015 have we failed to make the final.

Our results gain value when you consider we do not belong to one of the competition’s voting “blocs”. Though it is officially discouraged, specific clusters of countries tend to give each other their highest score, such as Cyprus-Greece, Denmark-Finland-Iceland-Norway-Sweden and Estonia-Latvia-Lithuania.

Compared with last year’s competition, when organisers expelled Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, this year’s competition was largely apolitical until Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky asked to speak to the TV audience of 160 million viewers during the final but was refused.

Martin Meissner/AP Sweden’s Loreen performs in the Eurovision final.

Zelensky, who has spoken at high-profile media events such as the Cannes and Venice Film Festivals, the Grammys and the Golden Globes, has asked to speak at the last two Oscars but was refused. The EBU’s decision was criticised by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who said Ukraine’s fight was “not political [but] fundamental”.

The Princess of Wales appeared in the opening sequence of the telecast, during a performance by last year’s winner, Kalush Orchestra, of their song Stefania. The Princess’s instrumental piano contribution was filmed in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

The broadcast also included a songbook medley of music connected to the host city, Liverpool, including a moving rendition of one of the city’s great sport and cultural anthems, You’ll Never Walk Alone. “A tear in my silly old eye, you don’t see that every day,” host Graham Norton said.

Though the 2023 Eurovision does not fall on its own anniversary, it is a year shy of the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s 1974 competition winning performance in Brighton, England, when their performance of Waterloo catapulted the Swedish foursome to international fame.

Handout/Alex Bramall/Kensington Palace via Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales takes part in the opening sequence for the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

“When ABBA walked out onto that stage, we could not have imagined that 50 years later, we would have a Museum of ABBA,” ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus said during this year’s telecast. “Our international success began with Eurovision.”

Australia’s Eurovision jury was composed of INXS’s Andrew Farriss, singer/actress Toni Pearen, singer/songwriter/actor Eddie Perfect, songwriter/presenter Brihony Dawson and radio host/DJ Latifa Tee. Our jury spokesperson was Oscar-winning production and costume designer Catherine Martin.

Martin described Voyager as “classic Eurovision. [They are] just so out there, and jubilant, and without restraint and everybody goes for it. There’s no self consciousness. I just think it’s fantastic and fantastically entertaining.”

The four-time Oscar winner said Eurovision’s appeal lay in its flamboyance and multiculturalism. “And it holds a really dear place in my heart because I’m of the generation that was alive and watched the excerpts of ABBA winning on TV,” she said.

The Eurovision-winning Italian rock band Måneskin also contributed the song If I Can Dream to the Oscar-nominated film Elvis. “Baz [Luhrmann] and I are huge fans, and it was an instant yes [to taking a role on the Australian Eurovision jury] because I just loved it so much.”

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Israel’s Noa Kirel in the Eurovision final.

The seven-decade history of Eurovision is significant, Martin says, because “it brings people from different countries together, working in the same field, for an incredibly meaningful creative moment. And the connections that are made change each performer.

“Without Eurovision, where would ABBA be? Or Måneskin? Destinies have changed, through art and culture, at a time in the world when the algorithm on the internet promotes the idea that you get more clicks if you’re disagreeing,” Martin said.

“Eurovision fosters a sense of pride in who you are, and a sense of respect for others and other countries.”

2023 marks Australia’s eighth year in Eurovision. But Australia’s agreement with the EBU expires this year; if we are to return as, meaning if we are to return in 2024 or beyond, a new agreement must be struck between Australia and the competition organisers.

Before our debut in official competition, several Australian artists had represented the UK. Peter Doyle and Marty Kristian, with The New Seekers in 1972, finished second, Olivia Newton-John in 1974 (fourth) and Gina G in 1996 (eighth).

Melbourne-born Johnny Logan also has a colourful Eurovision history: he won as a performer in 1980 and 1987, representing Ireland, and composed songs for Ireland’s entrants in 1984, placing second, and 1992, securing him a third win.