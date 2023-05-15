Matchbox Twenty and Goo Goo Dolls announce joint NZ tour

Matchbox Twenty are heading to New Zealand for two concerts at the end of next summer.

US rock bands Matchbox Twenty and the Goo Goo Dolls are joining forces for a two-stop tour of New Zealand in early 2024.

The bands will perform shows at Christchurch Arena on February 29 and New Plymouth’s Bowl of Brooklands on March 2.

The tour is in support of Matchbox Twenty’s latest album Where the Light Goes, the band’s first in 11 years.

Pre-sale tickets are available on May 17, while general public tickets go on sale May 19.

Matchbox Twenty last performed in New Zealand in 2008, while the Goo Goo Dolls were last in the country in 1999.