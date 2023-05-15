Taylor Swift stops mid-concert to help fan having trouble with security guard

Taylor Swift is in the middle of her Eras Tour through USA.

Taylor Swift appears to have some bad blood with a rogue security guard.

The singer, 33, stopped mid-concert during an Eras Tour gig in Philadelphia this weekend to help a fan who seemed to be in a little trouble.

While singing her hit song Bad Blood during the May 13 concert, the singer attempted to de-escalate a situation brewing in the crowd.

Fans caught the moment Swift stopped performing to repeatedly yell "stop" as she spotted a security guard having an altercation with an audience member.

"She's fine, she wasn't doing anything," Swift yelled to the crowd from her spot on-stage.

Swift then continued to sing before looking out to the audience again, her brows furrowed.

"Hey, stop!" she yelled, in-between the lyrics of her eerily topical song. "Stop," she added one more time.

Footage of Swift's mid-concert interruption was shared on TikTok. The audience member who shared the video online captioned it: "Hey @taylorswift thank you from all of us on the floor for yelling at that security guard."

She added: "He was a pain in the a... the entire night and the fact that this happened during #badblood made it even better. PS show was phenomenal."

It remains unclear exactly what the security guard was accused of doing or what prompted a response from them.

Several fans theorised it must have been a "serious" incident to elicit such a reaction from Swift.

"I've literally never seen Taylor interfere with security/fans like this before. It must have been really serious," one person said on TikTok.

"Taylor is never the type to let things interrupt her performance so I know something was going down," another added.

The fan who shared the original footage said the security guard was eventually "ushered away" by colleagues following the altercation.

One woman who attended the show named Caitlin said on TikTok the guard had been "harassing" concert-goers during the evening.

"Basically, the guard had been harassing our group all night, telling us not to touch the rail–and every time we did anything, he was like on top of us," Caitlin claimed.

"We're dancing and having fun and he didn't like it - and Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn't like it and she didn't like it."

She added: "It wasn't this big crazy thing, it was just a bunch of girls having a good time and he didn't want us to have fun."

Swift's Eras Tour kicked off in March this year in Arizona and the singer will wrap up the North American leg in August 2023.

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.