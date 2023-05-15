S Club 7 confirm reunion tour will continue despite the death of bandmate Paul Cattermole

UK pop group S Club 7 have confirmed their reunion tour will go ahead despite the death of member Paul Cattermole.

Cattermole died last month just weeks after the 90s band announced they were reuniting and going on tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

However, in making the announcement on Instagram, the group also revealed that fellow member Hannah Spearritt will no longer be joining them on the road.

Spearritt and Cattermole had been in a relationship while in the band and in an interview last month, Spearritt had said she had not stopped crying since Cattermole’s death.

READ MORE:

* 'I hope he knew how loved he was': S Club 7 members break their silence after Paul Cattermole's death

* S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole dies at 46, months after band announces reunion tour

* S Club 7 star Jo O'Meara admits she felt 'empty' and 'completely lost' after the group's split

* S Club 7 set to reunite for 20th anniversary tour - reports



In making the announcement, the band declared that Spearritt is still a member of the group despite not going on tour with them.

"She won't be joining us on this tour but we wish her all the best for the future,” member Jon Lee said.

He added that “the five of us are really excited and geared up to crack on”.

The tour is being reimagined as a tribute to Cattermole and as a result has been renamed the Good Times Tour, after one of the songs that featured Cattermole as lead vocalist.

Member Rachel Stevens spoke about Cattermole’s influence on the tour saying "he's always going to be with us. He was such a big part of this tour, so involved in everything that we are planning, and we are just going to keep his memory alive and share it with all of you.”

The tour will start in October and the band will revert to their previous name of S Club for the duration.

S Club 7 were one of the biggest pop acts of the 1990s and early 2000s penning hits that included Don't Stop Movin' and S Club Party.

After initially splitting up in 2003, they last played live together in 2015.