UK rapper Slowthai appears in court charged with rape

UK rapper Slowthai has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape.

The Mercury Prize and Grammy-nominated rapper appeared via video link on Tuesday facing charges of oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent.

As reported by the Guardian, the incident is said to have taken place in Oxford in September 2021.

The rapper, whose real name is Tyron Frampton offered no plea to the charges and only spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He was then bailed and will appear in court again next month.

In a social media post, the rapper denied any wrongdoing and professed his innocence.

“Regarding the allegations being reported about me. I categorically deny the charges. I am innocent and confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly.”

It is not the first time the rapper has courted controversy in recent years. In 2020 at the NME awards, he drunkenly made sexual comments about the host Katherine Ryan before throwing his microphone and drink at the crowd.

Slowthai is scheduled to perform in New Zealand in July for shows in New Plymouth and Auckland.

There is no word yet if his court appearance will affect these shows.