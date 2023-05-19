Slowthai’s Auckland show cancelled following sexual assault allegation

This story is from the team at thespinoff.co.nz.

Promoters have pulled the plug on an Auckland show in July by British rapper Slowthai following an allegation of sexual assault in the UK.

At the time of writing, a performance in New Plymouth appears to be going ahead.

Slowthai, real name Tyron Frampton, appeared in court on Tuesday to face charges of oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent.

The charges date back to September, 2021, The Guardian reported. He denies the charges, writing on social media: “I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared.”

The rapper was set to perform at Auckland’s Powerstation on July 14, but tickets were pulled from sale on Friday afternoon and replaced with the message: “This event has been cancelled.”

Promoters did not return The Spinoff’s request for comment.

Tickets appear to still on sale for a second show in New Plymouth at the Nightlight festival in the Theatre Royal on July 15. The New Plymouth District Council, which operates Theatre Royal, told The Spinoff it wouldn’t comment until it had spoken to promoters.

In the wake of the allegations, Slowthai’s name was removed from line-ups for four major UK music festivals: Glastonbury, Reading, Leeds and Parklife.

He was in New Zealand earlier this year for the Laneway festival, which was cancelled when Western Springs flooded. Instead, he played a flood relief show at Galatos on February 2.

Immigration NZ said it would need until the end of the day to respond to a request about Frampton’s New Zealand Visa status.