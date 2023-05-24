Benee has released a song with Youthline that helps to ease anxiety

Benee and Youthline team up to make a song to help manage anxiety.

A joint effort between Kiwi singer Benee and youth mental health service Youthline has seen the creation of a new mental health resource – a song for anxiety management.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Titled Bagels, the track released on Wednesday, uses scientific criteria to create a sound that could soothe overwhelming emotions.

“Music is like free therapy,” Benee told Stuff, with many people now having an “unlimited supply of musical poems” at their fingertips thanks to streaming services.

“I didn’t want to overcook it, the music that relaxes me is usually instrument-based, or vocal layers of ambient melodies ... I just wanted to make something that sounded beautiful and relaxing.”

In the second half of the song, a recording of Benee talking to friend and guitarist Tiare Kelly about her day at the beach plays over instrumentals.

“I was thinking about what makes you feel good – talking to your friends, venting, your favourite foods – I thought that following a conversation, as simple as it was in the song, could take you to a happier place,” Benee says.

Josh Fountain, Benee’s producer, describes it as a “meditation”, focusing in on something soft and calming that can distract you from whatever situation is making the listener feel overwhelmed.

“Just talking about something as normal as eating a bagel, there’s some kind of nice, soothing quality about that, just listening in on a conversation”, Fountain says.

To make sure their song fit the scientific standard, Dr Dan Shepherd, Associate Professor in Psychology and Neuroscience at Auckland University of Technology, was brought in to help in guiding Benee and Fountain.

Supplied Benee with producer Josh Fountain.

“We gave some advice on what the literature had found in previous studies: minor keys are sullen and sorrowful, so let’s use a major key, tempo around 60 to 70 beats per minute is better, and let instruments dominant rather than the singer’s voice,” Dr Shepherd says.

He says music can be a helpful tool in managing anxiety, as well as other psychological disorders such as depression, and Bagels is meant to tackle state anxiety, which is an “event elicited anxiety”, Dr Shepherd says.

“Everyone gets anxious sometimes, and sometimes that state anxiety can become an excessive, overwhelming worry and fear, especially for young people making their way in the world.”