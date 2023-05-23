Former One Direction member Niall Horan announces New Zealand show

Niall Horan from One Direction talks about making an album dedicated to his love of golf.

Former One Direction member Niall Horan is bringing his world tour down under with the announcement of a show for April, 2024.

Horan will bring The Show Live On Tour set to Auckland’s Spark Arena on April 26 to celebrate the release of his impending third studio album The Show.

His last show here was in 2018.

Speaking on his return to New Zealand, Horan says he is thrilled to come back.

“I have said it many times, but I do mean it when I say that the times I have spent down under are some of the best periods of my life… I have had amazing shows in Australia and New Zealand, and I cannot wait to be back in 2024.”

Horan was a member of British boy band One Direction until their split in 2016.

He has since embarked on a successful solo career, with his 2017 debut album Flicker going number one in five countries, including the US.

Oisin Keniry/Getty Images Niall Horan will play in Auckland next year.

Horan’s third album The Show is out June 9.

Tickets to his Auckland show go on sale on June 2.