Tina Turner: The 10 essential songs that made her a superstar

Turner won 12 Grammy Awards, sold over 200 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991.

Beloved singer Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 at her home in Zurich, Switzerland, after living with a long illness.

The juggernaut performer, often dubbed the ‘Queen of Rock n Roll’, began her musical career in 1957 as a member of Ike Turner’s Kings of Rhythm.

She would later marry Ike, and together the duo would go onto to release some of the most memorable songs in history.

Turner left her double-act with Ike following years of abuse, and in the 1980s, she returned to music as her own woman, producing many more hits that would cement her as a global superstar.

In memory of Turner, here are some of her most iconic singles, and the stories behind them.

Proud Mary

Originally a hit for rockers Creedence Clearwater Revival, Ike and Turner made this song their own in 1971 with Turner’s dynamic rendition, turning the trimmed-down country single into a funk-soul celebration of freedom.

The song reached fourth place on the Billboard charts at the time, nabbed Turner her first of 12 Grammy Awards, and sold more than a million copies worldwide.

Nick Ut/AP Tina Turner was a 12-time Grammy Awards winner. Her first nomination was for 1971’s Proud Mary.

In 2005, Beyoncé chose this song to perform while paying tribute to Turner at the Kennedy Centre Honours. The two would later perform Proud Mary together three years later at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards.

She later re-recorded the single for the 1993 drama film What's Love Got to do With It, based upon Turner’s 1986 autobiography I, Turner, with Angela Basset portraying the singing legend.

River Deep, Mountain High

Producer Phil Spector made this 1966 hit with Ike and Tina Turner, assembling a choir and orchestra to create his signature Wall of Sound technique.

Spector, aware of Ike’s controlling nature, made a deal with the duo – the song would be credited to Ike and Turner, but Ike was paid US$20,000 to stay away from the studio, leaving only Turner’s vocals on the track.

The song was a success in the UK, reaching number three on the charts, however it failed to make a dent in the US charts.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Though River Deep, Mountain High is widely regarded as one of Turner’s classics, the song failed to chart successfully in the US.

The Best

A minor hit for Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler in 1988, Turner made this song her own with her signature vocals and a new soft rock production.

“Someone got it to Tina, and she said, ‘I love this song, and I’m gonna cut it, but I need a bridge, and I need the key to go up at the end.’ So we had to rewrite it, which was weird after it had already been released,” said Holly Knight, the songwriter who originally penned the song.

Often mistaken as Simply The Best, the song has become one of the defining hits in Turner’s catalogue.

Nutbush City Limits

Turner immortalised her rural hometown Nutbush, in Haywood County, Tennessee, with this 1973 hit.

“You go t'the store on Fridays, you go to church on Sundays, they call it Nutbush, little old town,” she sang of her home, a town so small it was often left off state maps.

This was Turner’s first self-written effort, and became her last hit with Ike, landing at number 4 on the US charts. Three years later, Turner would finally leave Ike, whose years of abuse left her with a permanently bruised jaw during that decade.

What’s Love Got to Do with It?

Turner’s first and only number one hit, this song helped the then-44-year-old to become the oldest woman (at the time) to reach the top position on the charts, and received three Grammy Awards.

Though it was the biggest single of 1984, with 2 million copies sold worldwide, Turner originally thought didn’t suit her, and predicted her rendition of Ann Pebbles’ I Can’t Stand The Rain would be her comeback hit.

FRYDERYK GABOWICZ/AP What’s Love Got to Do with It? was Turner’s most successful song, and her only number one hit.

Private Dancer

Originally recorded by Dire Straits, frontman Mark Knopfler decided the lyrics didn’t suit a male vocalist, and the song landed in the hands of Turner.

The song was from her fifth solo studio album of the same name, and proved massive hit for Turner in 1984, reaching number 5 on the New Zealand charts.

We Don’t Need Another Hero

Recorded for the 1985 film Mad Max: Thunderdome, this song became a global smash hit.

Turner starred in the Australian film alongside Mel Gibson as Aunty Entity, the ruthless leader of post-apocolyptic society Bartertown.

Of her character, Turner said she “went through so much to get the men in her world to respect her ... I related to her struggles because I lived them.”

The song received an Ivor Novello award, which celebrates excellence in songwriting and composing, and nabbed Turner nominations from the Golden Globes and the Grammys.

Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images Turner starred as Aunty Entity in Mad Max: Thunderdome, and said her character “went through so much to get the men in her world to respect her ... I related to her struggles because I lived them.”

Goldeneye

Turner recorded this Bond theme song for the 1995 film of the same name, which starred Pierce Brosnan is his debut as the legendary British character.

The song was originally written by Bono and The Edge of U2, who handed over a demo to Turner, however there was much work left to do before the song was finished.

UK electronic band Depeche Mode had originally been plugged to perform the next Bond theme song, however scheduling difficulties meant they couldn’t commit to making the song. Turner was called in based off the success of 1993’s What’s Love Got to Do with It?

Let’s Stay Together

Turner’s version of Al Green’s classic served as her comeback single in 1983, as she sought to forge a solo career without Ike.

The single rose to number six on the UK charts, placing higher than Green’s original, and number four on the New Zealand charts.

I Don’t Wanna Lose You

This pop hit from Turner’s seventh solo studio album Foreign Affair was released as a single in the UK, Europe, and Australia.

Written by top songwriters Albert Hammond and Graham Lyle, with Hammond explaining the song came to him at random.

“I started to [strumming guitar and singing], 'I don't want to lose you.' For no reason – 'I don't even want to say goodbye.' And [Lyle] walks in, and he says, 'What's that?' And I go, 'I don't know.' 'Put it down on tape.'”