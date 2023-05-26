Tina Turner's NZ legacy - why the rock and roll star was simply the best in the eyes of Kiwis

Turner won 12 Grammy Awards, sold over 200 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991.

She became the unlikely face of Australian rugby league, toured New Zealand multiple times and achieved plenty of Aotearoa chart success, but one former EMI manager said it was Tina Turner’s charismatic personality that Kiwis really responded to.

Turner, the US-born singer who became one of the world’s biggest recording artists in a career spanning five decades, died on Wednesday, aged 83.

Chris Caddick, current NZ Recorded Music chairperson and former managing director at EMI, met the singer a few times while with the record label. He told Stuff she was, “unbelievably charismatic, larger than life with a lovely glowing personality”.

“I think people could sense that a mile off in New Zealand, and relate to her very closely.”

Turner’s solo career was managed by Australian Roger Davies, who was closely affiliated with Festival Records at the time, but EMI did release the soundtrack to the 1993 biographic film What’s Love Got to Do With It in New Zealand, which peaked at number six in the local charts.

The film, based on Turner’s 1984 autobiography I, Tina, starred Angela Bassett as Tina and Laurence Fishburne as her abusive husband Ike.

FRYDERYK GABOWICZ/AP Tina Turner became one of the greatest comeback stories when she cemented her solo career after leaving her husband Ike.

”The film was so amazingly powerful that I think New Zealanders could relate to it in terms of a person being badly treated, rising up from a poor background and making a huge success of it,” said Caddick.

“I don’t think anybody could resist that.”

Born Anna Mae Bullock in 1939, the What’s Love Got to Do With it star won eight Grammy awards throughout her career, and in 1991 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In 1960, the singer first found fame as a duo with her former husband Ike, with the release of the first single A Fool in Love, followed a year later by the Grammy-nominated It’s Gonna Work Out Fine.

But it was in the early 1980s that Tina Turner, now on her own after leaving an abusive marriage in 1976, became one of music’s greatest comeback stories.

She saw huge success in New Zealand in 1984 with the singles Let’s Stay Together and What’s Love Got to Do With it, which peaked at number four and three respectively.

Hermann J. Knippertz/AP Tina Turner performing in 2009. The singer died on Wednesday (local time), aged 83.

The album from the same year, Private Dancer, remained in the New Zealand charts for 69 weeks, peaking at number two.

Turner’s Kiwi success continued into the 1990s, with her ‘91 Simply The Best album spending a massive 86 weeks in New Zealand’s charts, peaking at the top spot.

But for many who remember the 1990s, Turner cemented her iconic status on this side of the world when she became the unlikely face of the National Rugby League Australia tournament.

In 1992, Turner, together with Aussie legend Jimmy Barnes released the single Simply the Best to promote the New South Wales league season. The song featured in campaigns, advertisements and promotions for the NRL and in 1993 Turner performed at the NRL Grand Final in Sydney.

John McCready, who held various A&R roles with record companies before joining TVNZ in 1989 did not deal with Turner professionally, but told Stuff as a huge rugby league fan he was “delighted” when the hit was chosen to be “the league song”.

During his tenure at TVNZ, McCready also recalled selecting Turner’s It Takes Two collaboration with rock icon Rod Stewart for the inspiration behind a TV2 promo that ran “successfully” in what McCready believes was 1993 or 1994.

“Tina’s passing’s a great loss to pop music,” he said.

But on top of the “brilliant” songs, Caddick said Turner resonated with Kiwi fans because she made a point to play here “regularly”.

Did you see Tina Turner play live? Email us lifeandstyle@stuff.co.nz

And live, the Queen of rock and roll was “just fantastic”.

Turner played the Auckland Town Hall in 1977, a year after leaving Ike. She also performed in 1985, 1993 and a six date nationwide tour in 1997.

The 1997 tour included Wellington, Auckland, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Nelson and Christchurch, and according to archived tour posters she performed with rock legend Jimmy Barnes and hit makers Collective Soul.

Tania Scholes, who attended the Wellington show while backpacking in New Zealand told Stuff that despite being evacuated due to a bomb scare, the pop star was “amazing”.

“Her performance onstage was unbelievable. [She was] full of life, full of energy. A powerhouse performance, powerhouse voice, all the moves and all the dancing,” Caddick said.

“I don’t think that there’s any doubt she was very influential [to New Zealand artists], especially as a role model for women.”