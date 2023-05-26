Tina Turner's hectic 1997 NZ tour: Bomb scares, collapsed roof, falling dancers - but 'amazing' shows

Tina Turner had just kicked off hit song Golden Eye, to a packed Wellington crowd in 1997, when the house lights came on and the venue was evacuated due to a bomb scare.

Whangarei-based Marty Reynolds, in his 20s at the time, was a crew member for every show of that year’s April tour – which saw Turner play packed gigs in Wellington, Auckland, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Nelson and Christchurch.

Reynolds told Stuff there were two bomb scares at two different shows, as well as a collapsed stage roof the day before the final set in Christchurch.

According to archived concert dates, Turner played Wellington’s Queen’s Wharf Events Centre on April 9 and 10 that year. Reynolds could not recall if it was during the first or second show, but said the superstar had just begun the James Bond hit theme song when the entire venue was emptied.

“We were mid-show. She was in the middle of her performance. All the lights came on, and we were told to evacuate.”

Reynolds joined the rest of the cast and crew who were told to meet at the lobby of the hotel (which he believed was the Intercontinental) until given the all-clear to return to the venue.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Tina Turner (pictured in 1993) was forced to evacuate New Zealand shows due to bomb scares in 1997.

“There was the band, the dancers, all in their full getup in the hotel lobby. We were waiting to see if we were going to go back to the show.”

After what Reynolds remembered was about 30 to 60 minutes, they were given the all-clear. Once everyone was back, Turner simply picked up the show, “exactly where she left off”.

While a bomb scare may sound terrifying, Reynolds said back in 1997, most of the crew didn’t seem to be too fazed, although he imagined the international visitors and police, “were probably taking it very seriously”.

Tania Scholes was at the gig in 1997, and had been backpacking around New Zealand. She recalled the bomb scare and being evacuated, but told Stuff once it had been declared safe and the show was permitted to continue, Turner “was amazing and her performance on stage was unbelievable”.

The tour continued to Auckland and New Plymouth before hitting the Palmerston North Showgrounds. Archived tour records show two gigs in the city, on April 15 and 16.

Reynolds could not recall whether it was the first or second show when, “we had another one again”.

As with the first scare, the crew were instructed to, “climb down from our positions, evacuate and go back in when we were allowed to”.

As if two bomb scares in the space of one tour was not enough for Turner, her band and her crew, Reynolds was travelling from Nelson to Christchurch for the final show when the crew were told, “not to be in a hurry because the stage has collapsed in Christchurch”.

“We were in Nelson the night before, and the winds were that high we could feel the structure lifting at times. We thought wow this is really windy. It was touch and go whether we should do the show.”

Supplied Marty Reynolds was working as a crew member for the 1997 Tina Turner tour, which had two bomb scares and a collapsed stage roof.

Reynolds believed the collapse of the Christchurch roof was likely due to high winds, and said the same set-up had been used previously for an ACDC tour so was a “proven stage structure”.

But “Tina was adamant the show would go on”, so the crew left the damaged stage and a second scaffold structure was built in front of it.

And then it rained.

“She carried on performing in the rain. There was no roof. It was a flat stage with some scaffolding sides and rigged vertically from the ground.”

Capturing Turner dance on the wet stage was former Otago Daily Times photographer Graeme Pennell. He recalls Christchurch’s Lancaster Park being packed and the rain starting mid-show.

“Tina had three dancers with her and ... they were all older women, too. The stage was wet and one of them fell with an almighty thud. A huge thud,” he said.

“But they were real pros. The woman that fell got up again and carried on into the routine like nothing happened.”

For Reynolds, despite the number of things going wrong, he said every show was, “professional, well-rehearsed and well-choreographed”.

“That’s a part of being involved in stage crew. If the promoter says the shows got to go on, the show’s got to go on.”

And while he didn’t get a chance to meet Turner, she did spend time nearby and see her interacting with those around her on tour.

“She wasn’t stuck up, she was just a lovely, lovely person.”

Turner died on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT), after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager.