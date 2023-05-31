Rock frontman brands festival crowd 'pathetic' for not clapping enough

Mike Kerr of Royal Blood did not like the Big Weekend festival crowd.

The frontman of a British rock band has branded a crowd “pathetic” for not clapping enough during a show.

Royal Blood singer Mike Kerr hurled insults at the audience during his set at the BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival, before departing the stage with his middle fingers in the air.

As the band came to the end of their performance on the main stage of the festival in Dundee on Sunday afternoon (local time), Kerr berated the audience for their perceived lack of enthusiasm.

The 32-year-old said: “Well, I guess I should introduce ourselves seeing as no-one actually knows who we are.

“We’re called Royal Blood and this is rock music. Who likes rock music? Nine people, brilliant.”

The band appeared in a slot between pop stars Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi - whose latest album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is currently top of the UK charts.

Introducing drummer Ben Thatcher to the crowd, Kerr said: “We’re having to clap ourselves because that was so pathetic. Well done, Ben.”

At one point Kerr addressed the side-of-stage camera operator to ask him to clap for the duo.

He said: “Yes, even he’s clapping”, before turning to the crowd and adding: “What does that say about you?”

Kerr then left the stage with his middle fingers held high in the air to the audience.

The band’s performance has been removed from the BBC’s online coverage but a video shared by The Rock Revival has gone viral on Twitter.

The clip has been viewed more than 26 million times and attracted dozens of comments about the band’s behaviour.

Royal Blood and the BBC have been approached for comment.