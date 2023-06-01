Bruce Springsteen takes a fall on stage and struggles to get back up

Bruce Springsteen tripped and fell during a performance with his band E Street at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

In a video shared online, the 73-year-old singer is seen tumbling while walking up few stairs on the stage while performing band’s 2020 hit, Ghosts.

The Dancing in the Dark singer laid on his back for few seconds and struggled to get back up until his fellow bandmates and a couple of members from the concert’s security helped him.

However, the incident didn’t lower Springsteen’s spirit as he went on to joke by shouting “Goodnight everybody!” to the Amsterdam crowd who cheered for his recovery.

Springsteen is currently on a European tour which included performances in Barcelona, Rome, Paris and Dublin.

The E Street has been Springsteen’s backing band since 1972, and were also included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

The band includes guitarists Steven Van Zandt, Nils Lofgren, and Patti Scialfa, keyboardists Danny Federici and Roy Bittan, bassist Garry Tallent, drummer Max Weinberg, and saxophonist Clarence Clemons.