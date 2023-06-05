Foo Fighters returning to New Zealand for three shows

US rock band Foo Fighters are returning to New Zealand in January to play three shows – in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.

The band will also be touring Australia, playing shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in November and December.

It is their first tour of both countries since 2018. A tour in late 2022 was cancelled after the death of band member Taylor Hawkins.

Tickets will go on sale on June 15, with pre-sale tickets available for Frontier Members from June 13.

READ MORE:

* Foo Fighters announce new album, first since death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

* Foo Fighters say they will continue playing after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

* Dave Grohl's daughter performs at Pre-Grammys event after Taylor Hawkins' death



Auckland group Dick Move will support the Aotearoa shows.

The Chats, Hot Milk, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Teenage Jones and Body Type are due to feature as special guests in the Australian shows.

An amazing video has emerged of Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl inviting his eight-year-old daughter Harper to play the drums on stage.

Foo Fighters released their latest album But Here We Are on June 2. It is the band’s 11th studio album since the release of their debut album in 1995.

The band described the new album as a “brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year”.

“[It’s] the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life”.

Amy Harris/AP Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins performing in 2018.

Nearly a year after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022, the band said they would not break up and told fans they would see them soon.

Hawkins died in his hotel room at the Four Seasons Casa Medina in Bogota, Colombia, in March 2022. He had multiple substances in his body at the time of death.

“We are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” Foo Fighters said in a statement.

The band was formed “to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life,” and that their global community of fans had created “a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together”, the statement said.