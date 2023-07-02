From riots to floods, here are New Zealand's craziest gigs over the years

For such an isolated small island nation, Aotearoa has seen its fair share of chaotic gigs over the years.

From floods and weather cancellations to overzealous fans, gangs, fraud and riots, here are some of the most chaotic gigs in New Zealand’s music history.

Queen Street Riots (1984)

It was almost 40 years ago that a free concert at Auckland’s Aotea Square resulted in rampaging fans, more than a million dollars in damage and legendary Dave Dobbyn being charged with inciting a riot.

It all began on December 7, 1984 at a free concert called Thank God It’s Over. The gig, celebrating the end of the academic year featured The Mockers, Herbs and DD Smash on the bill, but not long after Dobbyn-led DD Smash took the stage, the power went out.

Members of the 10,000-strong crowd started throwing bottles at police, arrests were made and officers in riot gear arrived.

As for Dobbyn? He told the crowd, “I wish those riot squad guys would stop wanking and put their little batons away”.

With things getting a bit out of hand, the police called off the gig, which was when crowds rioted on Queen Street, leaving a trail of broken bottles, smashed windows and upturned cars in their wake.

Stuff The Queen St riot in 1984 resulted in 80 arrests and Dave Dobbyn being charged with inciting a riot.

Once the chaos had died down, 80 people had been arrested, dozens were injured and Dobbyn was charged with inciting a riot.

It took six months to clear the Magic What She Do star of the charges over his on-stage comments.

"Thank God it's over," he said outside of Auckland District Court.

Sweetwaters and fraud charges (1999)

When it comes to doomed festivals, little can top the chaos of Sweetwaters 1999, which left organiser Daniel Keighley bankrupt, owing about $2.7 million to creditors and jailed for fraud in 2000.

The festival, held in Auckland’s Puhinui Reserve over Anniversary weekend boasted acts like UB40, The Stranglers, Run DMC, The Finn Brothers, Men at Work and Elvis Costello, as well as a huge selection of local acts, jazz and roots performers and DJs.

But according to an AudioCulture article, 35,000 tickets were printed and sold without barcodes, making it difficult to judge how many had been sold, and Big Day Out returned to Auckland, splitting the potential audience.

Bills came in, organisers were spending up large and taking out high-interest loans.

Larry Busacca Elvis Costello went public about Sweetwaters’ financial woes in 1999.

Costello went public about the festival’s financial worries and ticket chaos and reported gang members at the gates meant tickets were resold, eftpos machines were unused and about $200,000 in gate takings wound up unaccounted for.

Most Kiwi acts weren’t paid; Costello did play after being guaranteed payment but Run DMC was a no-show.

A liquidator was brought in, a contract was taken out on Keighley’s life and fraud charges were laid.

Keighley was sentenced to 18 months on fraud charges (after forging documents to lure creditors to invest). While in Waikeria Prison another prisoner shattered his front teeth.

He died on September 18, 2015.

Beatlemania and egg-throwing (1964)

Stuff The Beatles at Wellington Airport in 1964.

When the Fab Four landed in Wellington during their Far East tour in 1964, according to NZ History they were met with 7000 hysterical fans, police struggled to keep the crowd behind a fence at the airport and overzealous fans invaded their hotel.

When the band arrived in Christchurch, The Press wrote that the band was greeted on the balcony by a “headsplitting crescendo of screams” and a salvo of raw eggs thrown by disgruntled men.

“They left the hotel dripping with eggs from its balcony railing, fire escape, and window-sills,” The Press reported.

“The situation worsened when a fight broke out in the middle of the crowd between Beatle fans and egg throwers.”

It was also reported that a man fainted and women were “sobbing with fright”.

But it was in Auckland that thousands swarmed the band resulting in John Lennon reportedly losing a clump of hair.

More Auckland riots at Deep Purple (1984)

Supplied/Stuff Deep Purple’s 1984 concert had riots outside and guitarist Ritchie Blackmore refused to play Smoke on the Water.

When Deep Purple played Auckland’s Western Springs just days before the infamous Queen Street riots, police were kept busy with disorder in and outside the venue.

Outside the gate saw a riot, there were reports of disorder inside the stadium and guitarist Ritchie Blackmore refused to play Smoke on the Water.

A police officer at the scene told TVNZ the crowd was a "who's who of the criminal fraternity, gang members, people who were there for other reasons than enjoying a pop concert".

Auckland Mayor Catherine Tizard said she wanted an end to shows that "attracted the louts of Auckland".

Elton John’s flood chaos (2023)

Dan Willdridge Water floods Auckland bus travelling back from the cancelled Elton John show in January.

Thousands of music fans were left scrambling after torrential rain wreaked havoc across Auckland and forced the last-minute cancellation of Elton John’s farewell show in Auckland in January.

Despite Auckland Transport knowing by 4pm that the January 27 flooding had begun to affect the public transport network, the Mt Smart Stadium gig was not called off until less than half an hour before John was scheduled to take the stage.

Stuff photographer Ricky Wilson, who was at the concert, said there had been “massive delays” for anyone trying to leave and all roads and footpaths around the venue were flooded.

“It’s pandemonium,” Wilson said at the time.

The following day John’s second Auckland concert was also cancelled, with thousands of fans missing their last chance to see the legendary performer live.

This was the second time John had to cancel in Tāmaki Makaurau, after he was forced to cut off his show in 2020 after being diagnosed with walking pneumonia.