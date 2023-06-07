Don McGlashan announces 18-date tour of Aotearoa

Don McGlashan is set to embark on a 18-date tour of his homeland across August, September & October.

Don McGlashan has announced the dates for a New Zealand-wide tour, his first since topping the song charts with his newest album, Bright November Morning.

The 18-date tour will set out across Aotearoa across August, September, and October – including McGlashan’s first shows in Tairua and Glenorchy.

Anita Clark will be accompanying McGlashan on violin, keys, and backing vocals. Anita, as Motte, wil also open each of the shows.

The Take It to the Bridge Tour will showcase songs from across McGlashan’s career.

McGlashan said that the tour name was inspired by a James Brown show he once saw in New York, in which Brown “shouted at his band to ‘Take it to the bridge!’ a lot. And every time he did that, that's exactly what they'd do."

McGlashan has an extensive songbook from his own solo career, as well as his time as the frontman of internationally acclaimed group The Mutton Birds, and 80s group Blam Blam Blam.

Diane Smithers The Arts Laureate described his choice of venues for the nationwide tour as “handpicked” and “intimate.”

Since the Mutton Birds, McGlashan has produced four solo albums – his latest, Bright November Morning, was a No. 1 NZ album.

As the winner of two APRA Silver Scrolls for Anchor Me and Bathe in the River, McGlashan has become one of New Zealand’s best-known lyricists.

The Take It to the Bridge tour will commence on August 26 on Waiheke, at the island’s Artworks Theatre.

All tickets are available now via donmcglashan.com.