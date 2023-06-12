Lauryn Hill to headline Auckland's Eden Festival

Six60 is a homegrown favourite - but it hasn't been an easy road to the top.

Legendary rapper Lauryn Hill is returning to New Zealand in 2023 to headline Auckland’s Eden Festival.

The inaugural one-day music event, which combines Afrobeats, amapiano, reggae and R&B will be held at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday, October 7.

Hill first found fame with the Fugees in the 1990s and last performed in New Zealand in 2019.

Her festival set will be in celebration of the anniversary of her hugely successful 1998 debut album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

The record peaked at No.1 on the US album charts when it was released and won five Grammy Awards in 1999. It remains the only solo album she has ever released.

Also joining the lineup is leading New Zealand reggae act Six60 who, in 2021, drew a crowd of 50,000 to the first live gig at Auckland’s Eden Park as the band closed their nationwide tour with fellow artists Sir Dave Dobbyn, Drax Project and Troy Kingi.

Leon Neal/Getty Images Lauryn Hill will headline Eden Music Festival in October.

Marking their first visits to Aotearoa will be Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido and US singer Giveon – known for his 2020 collaboration with Drake on the single Chicago Freestyle.

Completing the initial lineup are DJ Sir Vere, Koffee, Katchafire, Ayra Starr, DJ Noize, Poetik and Sammy J.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 21 at 7pm from Ticketmaster.