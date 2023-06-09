'I’m definitely in my age of pleasure': Janelle Monae on her new sex album

There are two things that aren’t fun to hear just minutes before your interview with Janelle Monae. One is that one of the most visually striking artists of our generation has suddenly decided to go camera-off for the Zoom call; the other is that you’re the last interview in a nine-hour stretch of press she’s done during the day. Lucky me!

Still, Janelle Monae is Janelle Monae – pop icon and Knives Out 2 movie star (she’s also set to play Josephine Baker in A24’s upcoming TV series De La Resistance) – so I’ll take what I can get.

The singer has just released The Age of Pleasure, her first new album after 2018’s Dirty Computer and perhaps her freest yet.

Touching on dancehall, lover’s rock, Afrobeat, ’70s disco, Philly soul and ballroom (there’s even a Grace Jones cameo), the album is Janelle Monae as slick Lothario, luxuriating in her sexuality. “I’m looking at a thousand versions of myself and we’re all fine as f...,” she sings at one point, which is just wonderful.

The last time I spoke to you was on the day Covid broke out, in March 2020. We were discussing your film, Antebellum, which I’m still surprised was so overlooked. What’s it like when something you put such work into doesn’t quite resonate with the audience?

Uh, what didn’t resonate with the audience?

Antebellum.

Sorry, I don’t know what you’re talking about. Is that how we’re starting the conversation off?

I only bring it up because The Age of Pleasure feels like a direct response to the Trump era [when Antebellum was released], in the sense that there’s no fighting on this album. It’s just free, a celebration of yourself and your audience.

OK, I see where you’re going with that.

Yep. [explodes with relief, internally]

You’re right, there’s definitely no plantation work going on here. I think that film was important for me to do, but it’s even more important right now that we create safe spaces for brown and black people to experience joy, to be and to exist, free from oppression and fear. I’m definitely in my age of pleasure and not in my age of fighting.

I feel putting out an album of such personal celebration is itself an act of resistance.

Absolutely. And it’s not that we’re not still doing that. There are a lot of laws being put in place around my trans family and the LGBTQ+ communities and even black folks – you can’t even talk about certain things in school any more. Those who are trans, they’re literally trying to erase their existence and not treat them with human decency. So, of course we fight, but even in the middle of the fight we take time to find joy.

I read that the idea for this album came out of some Bacchanalian parties you held at your home in Hollywood.

Bacchanalian? That’s funny. I wouldn’t say all that.

Gareth Cattermole Janelle Monae has become a fashion icon in recent years.

Was it the vibe we see in the Lipstick Lover video? That looks Bacchanalian.

They were Wondaland [the overarching name of her empire] everyday people parties. These are my friends who come from Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Jamaica, the UK, all over the world. Beautiful brown and black people, in a safe space, celebrating life. I wanted to honour that and make a soundtrack to our lifestyle. I was like, if these songs can work at our parties, they go on the album.

I also read you trialled the tracks at your Met Gala after-party. Who’d you spot getting into them? (Besides Florence Pugh in that viral video.)

That was super fun. I didn’t play a whole lot because I didn’t want it to get uploaded or have anyone ruin the album, but it felt really good. I like to go into these situations where I curate a list of people that I like having fun with and feeling safe with, and that night was one to remember.

This is your sex album, obviously. Tell me about embracing your sexuality in your 30s. Not that 37 is old, but in our culture sex is something that’s usually centred on the younger people. But you get a sense on this album that you’ve never been as confident or comfortable with it.

There was a time when I didn’t feel safe talking about my sexuality, sure. I think anybody who is coming into their, you know, self-discovery, because of the country we live in, the prejudice, the oppression that queer folks have to deal with, where you don’t feel safe. Sometimes you may have conservative parents that you feel will abandon you. For whatever reason, I – like most of us – have had moments where I didn’t feel comfortable.

Is it difficult having to discuss it now? It seems like a vulnerable thing, or do you feel it’s important to be open about it?

I mean, you can answer that. I feel like I’m one of the most vocal, loud and proud, pansexual, queer, non-binary, black folks who have a platform! I feel I’ve said a lot. I don’t feel uncomfortable now, thank God. But I know there are a lot of people who may be uncomfortable with it, who don’t have to feel rushed or forced into talking about something that is private for most folks. There is no right or wrong way to talk about being in the LGBTQ+ community. As long as it’s with love, it’s fine.