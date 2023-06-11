TikTok killed the radio star – how pop found a new power base

In recent weeks, Kylie Minogue has done the Locomotion back into the UK charts. The former Neighbours star has just clocked up her biggest hit in decades with new single Padam Padam. What’s remarkable about this success is that it’s primarily driven by the social-media platform TikTok rather than by BBC Radio 1, which declined to playlist a song listeners can’t get out of their heads.

Kylie is just the latest artist to have a smash while bypassing radio. Lil Nas X became a global superstar in December 2018 when his song Old Town Road was embraced by TikTok users. Radio later came on board several months into 2019, by which point the tune’s momentum was unstoppable.

It finally reached UK number one in April 2019, helping to drive the popularity of TikTok (which grew its UK user-base by more than 200% that year). Similarly, Flowers by Miley Cyrus was initially championed on TikTok and featured in 2 million user-created videos in the first two weeks of its release.

The lesson is obvious. Radio no longer breaks new artists. Instead, power has shifted to digital platforms such as TikTok, which has a core audience aged between 15 and 24, and between 18 and 23 million users in the UK. For any artist, that’s a huge potential fanbase.

This was illustrated by the success of Gayle, the punk-pop Nashville teenager who in January 2022 dethroned Adele’s Easy on Me from number one with her break-up banger abcdefu – a song that initially broke through on TikTok and then became a sensation on streaming services such as Spotify.

“I do always advise new independent artists not to waste their time, energy and money chasing radio airplay early on,” says the broadcaster Tom Robinson, who showcases new acts with his “Introducing Mixtape” on BBC 6 Music. “The competition is insane and radio play alone won’t win any new artist much of a fan following. It certainly can’t kick-start a career.”

Kylie’s triumph will be satisfying for an artist who has struggled for airplay in her 40s and 50s. Nor is she a solitary example of a musician shut out in this way. Radio 1’s reluctance to play female artists of a certain age is a long-standing controversy.

It was recently claimed that Radio 1 had snubbed Ellie Goulding, Shakira and Pink because of their age. And it wasn’t just Radio 1 that had cold-shouldered Kylie: she was also held at arm’s length by Capital FM, which also targets Gen Zers.

Matt Slocum/AP TikTok is where pop artists are getting their audiences.

Kylie isn’t complaining. She is instead cheering Padam Padam – inspired by the 1951 Édith Piaf song of the same name – going top 20 in the US, reaching 23 in the UK and topping the “UK Big Top 40”, a chart compiled from a mix of Apple Music streaming and iTunes sales data.

Even before TikTok, younger audiences were deserting radio in droves. “Within the youth demographic, there are clear shifts away from the ‘traditional’ way of listening to new music towards discovering music through social media,” says Linda Coogan Byrne, a music industry publicist and consultant who has advocated for increased female representation on radio playlists through her Why Not Her? campaign. “Radio listening is lowest among younger generations. Since younger people spend more time on social media than listening to the radio, TikTok has become one of the biggest catalysts for pop culture.”

And of course when it comes to breaking new artists, it is young people who have the time and energy to go to tiny gigs and Introducing stages at Glastonbury, and forming that early cult fanbase which is so important.

Radio 1 has struggled to retain listeners as audiences have migrated to online platforms. Its listenership was down 2.8% in the first quarter of 2023 and down 1.3% year-on-year to a 7.58 million average (though average listening times increased slightly).

The longer-term picture is more drastic: last year, the service lost half a million listeners between January and March while the more “adult”-oriented Radio 2 fared “better’ in shedding just 300,000 listeners.

TikTok, meanwhile, goes from strength to strength. TikTok’s millions of users engage with the platform for an average of 40 minutes per day: according to Ofcom half of three- to 17-year-olds use TikTok or the older Snapchat messaging platform. Even the most seasoned stars are taking notice: the Rolling Stones signed up to TikTok at the start of 2023.

“The spread of broadband in the mid-Noughties did destroy radio’s monopoly on getting music to a mass audience,” says Tom Robinson. “It’s been a while since radio could single-handedly ‘break’ new music or artists.”

That said, radio is not defunct. For every Kylie, there is an artist such as Harry Styles, whose 2022 mega-hit As It Was was mainly fuelled by exposure on Radio 1, Capital and elsewhere. Why is radio wild about Harry? Maybe the 1970s vibes of As It Was – which sounds like a modern take on Fleetwood Mac – made it more radio-friendly.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Harry Styles is still having success on the radio.

There was a time when DJs such as Janice Long or Zane Lowe could play a significant role in defining the tastes of the single-buying public. David Borrie, founder of Pirate.com, which runs a chain of recording studios for emerging artists, believes this is still the case.

“Comparing music discovery through TikTok to radio means comparing selections by an algorithm to selections by taste-maker DJs,” he says. “People like Anu and Martha on NTS, Hessle Audio on Rinse FM, Mary Anne Hobbs and Steve Lamacq on 6 Music: the list goes on and on.

“There’s a level of authenticity that comes from radio play. Radio 1, for example, chooses its playlists from a team of producers, and while this may not be enough by itself to promote new music, it should make radio an important part of anyone’s release strategy. The majority of hit records come from radio support and that will continue to be the case for many, many years to come.”

Nevertheless, we should watch this space. One of the best ways for an unsigned act to get exposure is through BBC Talent Introducing which, for the past 16 years, has thrived on the Corporation’s local stations and even been responsible for breaking artists such as Ed Sheeran. And yet, as a medium, local radio is under siege, with journalists last week protesting over proposed job cuts.

Ultimately, you have only to talk to teenagers for a stark appraisal of where radio is headed. “Radio is what you listen to with your parents in the car – I’d much prefer to play Apex Legends,” said one teenager of my acquaintance, referring to the video game.

Ask them about their favourite radio presenters, and they will look at you as if you’ve just inquired about their favourite model of steam locomotive. Radio isn’t part of the constellation of media from which they get their culture: theirs is a world dominated by TikTok, YouTube and online video gaming. It isn’t that they’ve turned their backs on radio; it was never part of the equation in the first place.