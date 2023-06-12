Sam Smith, Madonna recorded new song, Vulgar, a day after historic Grammys win

The day after Sam Smith shared an historic Grammys win with Kim Petras for their song Unholy, one half of the duo was already back at work in the studio.

Smith had hit the recording booth, but this time with the Queen of Pop herself: Madonna.

During the post-Grammy's session, Smith said that the pair and “a group of some of the most talented people I know” wrote and recorded their new collaboration Vulgar, which was released on Saturday.

“The creativity was pure and the energy was alive,” Smith shared in an Instagram post.

READ MORE:

* TikTok killed the radio star – how pop found a new power base

* Angry Taylor Swift fans push lawmakers to take on Ticketmaster

* Lauryn Hill to headline Auckland's Eden Festival



Madonna and Smith have been intertwined since the 2023 Grammys ceremony. The Vogue singer introduced Smith and Petras as fellow “rebels” and “troublemakers” who are “forging a new path”, before their edgy performance of Unholy.

The performance and a subsequent showing at the Brit Awards, as well as the song's music video, have drawn criticism for use of satanic imagery and sexual themes.

Earlier in the ceremony, Petras made history as the first transgender woman to win the Grammy Award for pop duo/group performance. During her acceptance speech, Petras thanked Madonna “for fighting for LGBTQ rights”.

After the ceremony, Smith, who identifies as nonbinary, posed with Madonna at an afterparty, thanking her for her support in an Instagram post.

Madonna also took to social media to praise Smith, 31, and Petras, 30, for their historic win, but also blasted the “ageism and misogyny” from critics and observers who poked fun at the 64-year-old's face.

Even then, fans were begging the pair for a music collaboration. And Vulgar delivers just that with a glitchy dance beat pulsing beneath the catchy bridge that reads like a manifesto.

“Vulgar is beautiful, filthy and gorgeous/ Vulgar will make you dance, don't need a chorus/ Say we're ridiculous, we'll just go harder/ Mad and meticulous, Sam and Madonna.”

Smith called the single “one of the most exciting songs I've been a part of” during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

“The day after the Grammys, we all got in the studio and just had an amazing evening creating and writing and expressing,” Smith recalled.

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TCN Kim Petras (left) and Sam Smith at the Grammy Awards in February.

“And, of course, it was the biggest dream come true for me to get to work with and perform and sing with the Queen of Pop. I am so honoured and excited about this song, and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

Smith is headlining a world tour in support of their fourth album, Gloria. During a stop in Manchester, England, in late May, Smith teased his Vulgar collab with Madonna. But only several songs into their set, the lights at AO Arena cut off and the show ended abruptly.

Many concertgoers thought it was a power outage, though Smith later shared they were suffering a vocal cord injury. The health complication also resulted in the cancellation of shows that had already been rescheduled in Birmingham, England, and Glasgow, Scotland.

Madonna is embarking on a world tour of her own that kicks off in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 15 (local time) before making stops across the US, UK and Europe.

- Los Angeles Times