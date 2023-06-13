Michael Bublé reveals music executives once asked him to change his name

Michael Bublé says music executives once tried to convince him to change his surname.

A Bublé by any other name would certainly sound as sweet. But according to the Grammy-winning crooner himself, the world almost never knew him as that world-famous moniker.

Michael Bublé, the Canadian-born superstar couldn't have picked a better time to come to Australia and New Zealand, with his tour lining up with the launch of his (almost) namesake drink, bubly.

Speaking to 9Honey Celebrity, the Sway singer, 47, says music executives once tried to convince him to change his surname when he was launching his now-wildly successful career.

"They wanted to change it years ago, the record company… and my dad got really hurt by it," Bublé says.

"So I was really glad we didn't change it, I figured if I was good enough that maybe people would just learn it, but they massacre it everywhere."

Bublé – who is of both Canadian and Italian descent – doesn't mind some of the nicknames he's earned over the years, though.

In Australia, he is fondly referred to as Mickey Boobs or The Boob. In Spain, he's sometimes known as Miguel Burbujas, which literally means "Michael Bubbles".

Luckily, he says his many visits Down Under has taught him our self-deprecating sense of humour (and the value of a good nickname).

"I think you [Australians] are secure enough in yourself that you don't mind taking the piss. I love that you're sweet but I also love that you're tough, not to be messed with," Bublé says of his Aussie fans.

"I just love it here. It's cold where I'm from… so to come here like this, people told me, 'You need to dress warm'. But it is so beautiful."

Bublé is in town to help kick off the launch of PepsiCo's latest Aussie product, a line of sparkling water aptly named bubly.

It coincided with his tour Down Under, which were rescheduled dates from 2022.

The singer and father-of-four has been in show business for over two decades, but he still marvels at how lucky he is when he gets on stage.

"I love what I do, I love who I do it for… it never gets old," Bublé says gratefully.

"Every single time I'm backstage and I hear that crowd bubbling and there's thousands of people out there who have taken their valuable time and spent their hard-earned money… I remind myself how lucky I am."

It can be easy for the novelty of touring to be lost during those long stretches of travelling.

Bublé, however, is hyper-vigilant of not taking it all for granted. He says it takes work to "be in the moment".

"Like anybody else, I'll get in a fight with my wife or I'll get worried about what's happening with the kids, it's easy to have a bad day or be grumpy," he says.

"It's easy to not be in the moment so I have to remind myself every single night before I go out there of how lucky I am."

Bublé, who has been married to wife Luisana Lopilato since 2011, recalls his earliest memories of touring in Australia.

He was booked in for a gig at a small club in Sydney with "about 60 people".

"It was this little basement club in Sydney and I felt like it was huge," Bublé recalls.

"Then it got a little bigger and I played the Opera House, then a little bigger. I'll never forget that."

The gruelling tour schedule might be a little tough – but luckily, Bublé has a way of making himself feel much better about it.

"I'm worth 300, 400 million dollars. I'm very wealthy and I'm very sexy," he jokes.

"I used to have nothing and I was so happy, but I love what I do and I'm so settled. I've got strong faith, beautiful kids and an incredible wife who's so much better than me. And that's my real life, everything else is just a bonus."

