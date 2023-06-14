'I'm doing my best to recover': Jennie apologises to fans for abandoning BlackPink show in Melbourne

Jennie has apologised to fans for not finishing a recent show in Australia due to health issues.

BlackPink member Jennie has apologised to fans for walking out of the K-pop group’s Melbourne show on the weekend due to health issues.

In a post on Instagram, the 27-year-old addressed her “Melbourne Blinks” saying she was sorry for not finishing the sold-out show at Rod Laver Arena.

The Idol star added “I’m doing my best to recover [at the moment]. Your understanding and support means the world to me. Thank you to everyone who came to our Melbourne show. Love you guys.”

The singer, who has connections with New Zealand having lived here as a child, was unable to complete their sold out Melbourne gig on the weekend, with video showing her stopping mid-song to exit the stage.

In footage filmed by a fan, Jennie Kim is seen singing the fifth song of the concert, Lovesick Girls, before suddenly bailing, leaving the rest of the group – Lisa, Jisoo and Rose – to complete the two-hour set as a trio.

It was later revealed that she had been feeling unwell for a whole day prior and that she was unable to finish the show due to a “deteriorating condition”.

Twitter Jennie's mid-song departure left bandmates Lisa, Jisoo and Rose to perform the rest of the two-hour concert as a trio.

“It seems that we will be proceeding with the rest of the show without Jennie,” member Rose told the crowd on Sunday.

“However, we will try our best to fill the stage up for you guys and give you the best night. In the meantime, our hearts will be with Jennie, supporting her.”

There is still no word on what health issue the singer has been suffering from.

BlackPink are next set to perform in Sydney on Friday.

The group’s New Zealand show was cancelled in February due to what was described as being “unforeseen logistical challenges”.