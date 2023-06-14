Charlie Puth announces one New Zealand show in Auckland

US pop star Charlie Puth has won four Grammys, had two number one singles in New Zealand and the longest-reigning single on the Billboard 200, but has never performed in New Zealand.

But it’s been announced on Wednesday that Puth will bring the Charlie Live Experience show to Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 4.

Puth, who has an enormous following on TikTok (21.2m followers) courtesy of his improvisational music and frequent thirst traps, is best known for See You Again, his track with rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Puth made headlines this week for appearing naked in Interview Magazine, in which he talked about his new “theatrically-inclined” tour.

Stuff Charlie Puth will perform in New Zealand this November.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday 20 June.