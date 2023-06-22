Why I will spend thousands to see Taylor Swift in Australia

Taylor Swift will be returning to the scene of one of her greatest-ever concerts, Sydney's Accor Stadium, for three nights during the Australian leg of her Eras Tour next February.

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith is a Stuff culture reporter and lifelong Taylor Swift fan.

COMMENT: The news of Taylor Swift’s NZ tour snub may still be an open wound, but I’ve already dropped hundreds in the hope of catching her in Australia.

The pop-star’s ultra-popular Eras Tour, which traverses 44 songs in a three-hour-long concert, will tour through South America, Europe and the UK, Asia and Australia – but there’s no stop planned for New Zealand.

Frantic whispers about when Swift would be announcing the highly-anticipated international dates, and where she would be performing, have been bubbling away in fan circles for months now. Amongst her Kiwi admirers, the hopes of an NZ tour stop were persistent.

Of course, I had a game plan for a crisis situation such as this – I made peace with the fact that Swift probably wouldn’t come to New Zealand months ago.

As someone who has consumed a mass amount of Eras Tour social media content, Swift’s high-production stage show seemed a juggernaut that Aotearoa’s stadiums just wouldn’t handle.

When Swift last played Mt Smart Stadium in 2018 on her Reputation Tour, she took the stage at Mt Smart Stadium, which has a concert capacity of around 47,000 people. Some may still be feeling sour after thousands were left stranded following a Harry Styles gig at the same venue.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images No NZ tour date, no worries: I’ll spend a few thousand to see Taylor Swift in Australia instead.

New Zealand’s biggest stadium, Eden Park, squeezes in a few thousand more patrons with a seating capacity at 50,000. On Sunday (NZT), Swift broke a record while performing at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh by having 73,117 fans in attendance – a first-ever for the stadium, according to CNN.

The venues Swift will be performing at in Australia are the Melbourne Cricket Grounds and Sydney’s Accor Stadium, with the former able to host 100,024 patrons. Swift will be playing two shows at this venue.

Accor Stadium seats 83,500 patrons – if she sells out all three nights in Sydney, she’ll be performing to 250,500 fans. Even a week’s residence at Christchurch’s planned $683m stadium couldn’t compete with these numbers.

I’ve already forked out $680 on a return trip with Air New Zealand to Melbourne, and this is just the beginning – Australian tickets are expected to cost between NZ$87.95 and NZ$418.17, while package prices range from NZ$385.15 to NZ$1,375.81 (these numbers don’t include handling fees).

Then I’ll need to organise accommodation for four nights and spending money for food, shopping and commuting. I expect the after-concert Uber won’t be so cheap, either.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images I had a game plan organised for a crisis situation such as this after making peace with the fact that Swift probably wouldn’t come to New Zealand a few months ago.

Perhaps this level of dedication to someone I’ll never personally know is, shall we say, a parasocial delusion bordering on cult-like obsession.

Sometimes, when you love something so much, you just have to trust in it with every part of your being – even your wallet. I suppose that’s why people have lavish weddings.

And if by some karmic curse those tickets don’t fall into my hands and I become another casualty of the Taylor Swift ticket war, I will be setting up a lawn chair outside Melbourne Cricket Grounds and shamelessly singing along to the sounds of the concert.

I don’t mind the amount of money I’ll end up spending, or even the Australians I’ll have to interact with – the hope of seeing the person who has shaped my life for 15 years would convince me to do anything.