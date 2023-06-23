Government refuses to be drawn into Swift concert snub, fans left to shake it off

Eden Park officials contacted their then local MP Jacinda Ardern for help in getting Taylor Swift to perform in Auckland.

But it was a cruel summer for Eden Park boss Nick Sautner, who not only didn’t get a reply from Ardern, the MP for Mt Albert, but he also lost out on the Eras Tour.

On Wednesday, Kiwi Swifties woke up to the devastating news Swift would not bring her Eras Tour to Aotearoa – instead playing just a handful of shows in Australia.

The Government opted not to get involved in the Swift tour. Finance Minister Grant Robertson said it hadn’t been considered for the Major Events Fund, which historically has only been used for sporting events.

Tickets for Swift’s Australian shows haven't yet gone on sale, but already Kiwi Swifties are buying flights to Melbourne and Sydney, hoping to be in Australia between February 16 and 25, 2024 for the shows.

Internationally, Swift’s Eras tour has been both a pop culture and economic spectacle. It’s estimated that the 52-date American leg of the tour will generate US $4.6 billion (NZ $7.5 billion) in consumer spending, according to research company QuestionPro.

Alden Williams/Stuff Taylor Swift was last in New Zealand in 2018, for her Reputation Stadium Tour.

Bloomberg coined the name “Swiftonomics” to describe the remarkable, recession-be-dammed consumer power of the Eras Tour. As well as accomodation and travel, the tour had brought major uptakes in fashion, food, and beauty spending.

In March, when rumours of her performing down under were swirling, Sautner wrote to Ardern asking if she could “reach out” to Swift.

“As two powerful women on the world stage, I believe that your reaching out could potentially influence her current decision process,” his email said.

“Whether that approach is via social media or a letter, I would be extremely appreciative if you could make contact and see if she is willing.”

Ardern hasn’t tagged Swift in any recent posts. Unlike self-proclaimed Swiftie Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese​, it’s unclear if the US pop star is really Ardern’s style.

National Party campaign spokesperson Chris Bishop said he was a proud “1989 man”.

“I'm going to Sydney, but I’d far rather go see her in Auckland,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s Chris Bishop says he will fly to Sydney, Australia, to see Taylor Swift.

He said it was unclear if Swift’s concerts would meet the criteria for the Major Events Fund, but said it was worth considering the use of that fund for arts and music as well as sport.

“I think it'd be fantastic to have her here, but I don't really think it should be a Government priority. But look, you know, if a minister wants to flick her a Twitter message ... I'm sure it wouldn't hurt,” he said.

Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds​ said the Government hadn’t made any moves to attract Swift to Auckland.

“I know there’s a lot of Taylor Swift fans upset that there’s a blank space in New Zealand’s events calendar,” she said.

“It would be great to welcome her here, but that’s not something that the Government is going to get involved in. For now, we’re going to shake it off.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds has acknowledged the ‘blank space’ in Kiwi Swiftie’s hearts.

ACT leader David Seymour said Taylor Swift was “playing the anti-hero for New Zealanders... revealing that the Love Story with our country is over.”

However, he said he did not think the Major Events Fund should be used for the Eras Tour.

The size of New Zealand’s stadiums could be the reason Swift won’t be visiting.

In Australia, like in other cities on the tour schedule, she was playing at venues with capacity for upwards of 70,000. Eden Park falls just short of that, with room for about 60,000.

Supplied Eden Park boss Nick Sautner asked Jacinda Ardern if she could help get Taylor Swift to New Zealand.

Sautner​ said dates around Swift’s Australian tour were still free at Eden Park.

“There is no doubt if Taylor Swift came to New Zealand, we would have a jam-packed Eden Park with more than 60,000 people for every concert,” he said.

The Green Party was approached for comment, but no Swifties could be found.

Swift last performed in New Zealand in 2018. She performed just one show, at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium (now Go Media Stadium).

The stadium also has dates available for the tour and would happily “roll out the red carpet” for Swift, a spokesperson said.