Glastonbury crowds queued for up to 17 hours for Elton John's final UK show

When his debut Glastonbury performance was also doubling as his final ever UK show, Sir Elton John’s headline set on Sunday night (local time) was always going to be something special.

Crowds lined up for a front row spot for up to 17 hours and the BBC estimated the massive crowd could be the one of Glastonbury’s biggest ever.

John’s children Zachary and Elijah were even spotted backstage.

The rocket man took the stage at about 8am Monday NZ time dressed in a gold suit, rose-coloured glasses and fireworks kicked off the long-awaited set.

The emotion was obvious from both the 76-year-old and the crowd, as John told his fans, “I never thought I’d ever play Glastonbury. It’s a very special and emotional night for me”.

The Tiny Dancer star added, “it might be my very last show in England, in Great Britain, so I’d better play well and entertain you”.

With only a few scattered Europe dates left on his final tour, including France and Sweden, there seems little room to squeeze in more UK dates. A slip of the tongue? Or perhaps one last swan song on the horizon?

The Tiny Dancer star had promised special guests, and he delivered with a confusing choice for some. There was no sign of rumoured Britney Spears, but Jacob Lusk of Grabiels joined him with the London Community Gospel Choir, and 20-year-old US singer Stephen Sanchez of TikTok fame took stage with the piano legend.

Brandon Flowers of the Killers also joined the megastar for the huge crowd pleaser Tiny Dancer, and Rina Sawayama, fresh from her own set on Saturday took stage with John, too.

Perhaps most surprisingly though, was the absence of fellow Brit Dua Lipa, who didn’t make it on stage for the pair’s duet Cold Heart.

“The person I did the song with isn’t here, so I’m going to ask you to sing her part – and sing it loudly,” John told the audience.

The massive crowd – a sea of glitter, sparkles, coloured glasses and cheers, joined the huge singalong hits like Bennie and the Jets, Your Song, Candle in the Wind and Daniel.

John paid tribute to another legend, dedicating Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me to George Michael on what would have been the singer’s 60th birthday.

”He was my friend, he was an inspiration ... So I want to dedicate this song to his memory, and all the music he left us with, which is so gorgeous. This is for you, George,” John said before kicking into the emotional tune.

He ended the two-hour set with a thanks to the crowd for their loyalty and for dressing up.

”It makes me feel loved,” he said before more fireworks kicked off what many fans (including one dressed in a rocket suit) had been waiting for – Rocket Man.

Despite cries from the crowd of “one more song”, the rocket man’s final ever (maybe) UK performance is over with a bow, more fireworks and a frenzied Glastonbury crowd.

While the set was John’s final UK show, he is due to continue touring Europe until July 8, where he will perform his final ever performance at Stockholm, Sweden.

John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour included Australia and New Zealand in January, with his final Auckland show being cancelled due to the January 27 floods.