Four Seasons singer Frankie Valli, 89, marries Jackie Jacobs

Four Seasons singer Frankie Valli and former CBS executive Jackie Jacobs were married at a private ceremony Monday in Las Vegas. (File photo)

Oh what a night! Frankie Valli is a married man once again.

The Four Seasons singer, 89, tied the knot with former CBS executive Jackie Jacobs at a private ceremony Monday in Las Vegas, according to People.

“It’s terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life,” Valli told the magazine.

It is the fourth marriage for the Newark-born Valli, who met Jacobs in 2007. They began dating about eight years ago.

“We met at a restaurant in Los Angeles where he joined my friends and I for dinner,” Jacobs, 60, told People. “We kept in touch by phone until he called me and asked for a date in late 2015 and we’ve been together ever since.”

Valli rose to fame with The Four Seasons, churning out hits throughout the 1960s and ‘70s including Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 and Sherry. The band entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, and a stage musical about the group, Jersey Boys, enjoyed a lengthy run on Broadway.

Valli has also had success as a solo artist, including with the hit Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.

When Valli turned 89 in May, he told People that age is “really a frame of mind.”

“There are wonderful things you learn at every age as you go along,” Valli said at the time. “You can always learn something, even from kids, if you pay attention to what’s going on.”

- New York Daily News