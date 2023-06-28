Paramore announce New Zealand show for November

Grammy winning US trio Paramore have revealed dates for New Zealand and Australia this November.

The group – made up of Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York – will play one show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 18, before heading to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. They will be joined by special guest, Remi Wolf.

The Sydney gig on November 25 promises to be pretty special – set under the stars at the iconic Domain.

A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to leading food rescue organisations KiwiHarvest in New Zealand and OzHarvest in Aussie, to help reduce food waste and create lasting positive social change.

Tickets will go on sale for general public on July 6 at 10am.

Currently taking their mammoth live show across North America, Paramore have had a whirlwind start to 2023.

They embarked on a South American tour in March, joining Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour for two nights in Arizona, played two sold out Madison Square Garden shows in June and last week achieved a career high, blowing crowds away at Bonnaroo with Hayley Williams jumping on stage with Foo Fighters for a surprise rendition of My Hero.

The band’s highly anticipated sixth studio album This is Why was released in February.

For the band, who formed as teenagers in Tennessee, their 20-year trajectory has seen them grow from youthful outsiders to bone-fide pop culture icons, permeating the musical landscape by inspiring a new generation of musical talent.