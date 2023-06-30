This Kiwi fan got Taylor Swift tickets to all 5 Eras Tour shows in Australia - what can we learn from him to get our mits on the last lot?

Still on the hunt for Taylor Swift tickets? Join Stuff as we go live with the latest on your last chance to see the Eras Tour at noon on Friday.

In the blood bath of the pre-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Australia, one Kiwi reigned victorious over the millions vying for tickets.

Aucklander Morro Qiu will attend five of Swift’s shows when the superstar plays the Australian leg of her Eras Tour in February next year, beating out the 4 million or so other Swifties trying to get their mitts on pre-sale tickets.

It was a moment Qiu had been preparing for since Swift first announced she would be going on tour in November 2022, having decided the popstar was more likely to tour Australia than New Zealand.

“I thought she might make stops in Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane, so I thought, ‘ok, that’s the goal – I need enough money to travel all five cities if she’s going, and I need to be at one show per city’,” Qiu says.

Much to the heartbreak of Swift’s fan’s in Aussie and NZ, only two cities were chosen as tour stops – Melbourne and Sydney.

The first announcement for Swift’s Eras Tour in Australian included two shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and three at Sydney’s Accor Stadium. Due to monster demand, two new shows were announced on Thursday morning, one more for each city.

Qiu had been keeping tabs on Swift’s activities since the initial Eras Tour announcement, and when the Anti-Hero hitmaker finally announced international dates.

“Here’s the timeline of what went down: at 4am she announced, fifteen seconds later I saw her Instagram post, and by 5am I had my flights, hotel, and everything sorted,” Qiu says.

He says the American Express pre-sale, which began on Monday, had failed to work for him eleven times before he finally secured two tickets. It’s a game of luck, but patience was key, he says.

“This is what you have to do – you need to be super patient to get through this,” Qiu says.

He enlisted the help of friends to stake out a place in the pre-sale queue and buy tickets. On his own, he had four tabs across three screens open waiting for the lucky moment he would be chosen to purchase tickets.

He says he had quick success for the Sydney pre-sale, but was stuck in the Melbourne queue for a while longer.

Qiu’s sure he’s already dropped a couple of thousand dollars on Swift, but “hasn’t really checked” his bank account since the buying frenzy began.

Asked why he’s so dedicated to seeing Swift, Qiu says he feels a personal connection with the singer’s songs and lyricism.

“Her music just got me – everything she writes, it feels like she’s speaking to you,” Qiu says.

“As someone who is the same age as her, I just feel so proud that our generation has such a huge mega-star who can bring in fans that as young people and are now in their middle-age together.

“I’m taking this as my very last time to be crazy [about Swift] ... I’m nearing my mid-30s, so this is it.”