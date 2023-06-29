Lewis Capaldi made one of the world’s biggest songs, but it fed his anxiety

After the worldwide attention on his breakthrough album, Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi wanted to keep the process of making his follow-up fairly simple.

“I’m not a big planner,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald in May, just days before the release of new album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent. “I was just happy to get out of the second album process alive.”

Like his debut, this year’s follow up struck a powerful chord with listeners, who have warmly embraced the 26-year-old’s everyman qualities. It’s a combination of sheer talent and fan adoration that’s made him one of the biggest names in pop.

It’s an uneasy position for Capaldi, who has been open about his struggles with mental health. The pressure of being in the spotlight was on full display just this weekend where he stood in front of thousands of adoring fans at Glastonbury and struggled to sing some of his biggest hits. Thousands of fans came to the rescue and belted out the lyrics to Someone You Loved.

“Thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards,” he said in a statement on Tuesday, confirming he would not play any more shows this year.

Almost five years since it was released, Capaldi’s song Someone You Loved is the fourth most streamed song of all time on Spotify. The song’s enormous success, and the huge popularity of his debut album also contributed to the anxiety he’s experiencing.

“I just thought, let’s go f...ing write some songs, try and make them good,” he said about making the new album. “Like, you don’t have to be better than the first album, I’m just trying to keep my head above water here.”

The recent Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now was an unexpected, up close look at the Scottish songwriter that shone a spotlight on his mental health. It was shot in 2020, when touring plans were put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Capaldi only started having panic attacks “when I started doing this job,” he said in May. Along with the extra attention, and added stress of touring, he’s found his anxiety levels increasing and impacting on his day-to-day activities.

“It’s such an alien thing, and I struggle sometimes just to accept that it’s real. It’s a very weird f...ing feeling,” he said.

Leon Neal/Getty Images Lewis Capaldi has cancelled all upcoming tour dates to manage his anxiety and recently diagnosed Tourette Syndrome.

A month after taking time away from his own world tour to fully prepare for last weekend’s Glastonbury show, Capaldi has cancelled all upcoming tour dates to manage his anxiety and recently diagnosed Tourette Syndrome.

His voice was “packing in” and he was struggling with panic attacks, he told the crowd at Glastonbury. Three days later the popular Brit Award winner said it probably won’t come as a surprise that he was taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

“I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order,” he said.

Capaldi apologised to fans in Europe, Australia and other regions where he was scheduled to perform in 2023, but said he needs “to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve.

“Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life,” he said. “I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

He was scheduled to play six sold-out, headline shows in Australia next month. He has also pulled out of Byron Bay festival Splendour In The Grass, where he was on the line-up just before Lizzo’s opening night headline performance.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Paul Piticco, co-chief executive of SITG organiser Secret Sounds, supported Capaldi’s decision to manage his mental health.

“We know many of you will be disappointed but we’re sure Lewis’ fans will agree, all that really matters is that he takes the time he needs to feel better,” Piticco said.