Opera star Simon O'Neill sorry for 'unfiltered' criticism of Māori arts funding

In leaked emails, Simon O'Neill suggested the Government was “robbing Peter to pay Paul” in its funding of kapa haka, among other criticisms (File photo).

Grammy-winning opera singer Simon O’Neill has apologised for criticising funding of Māori studies and arts, which he called “some sort of post-stone age fake construct”.

The Post reported his comments on Thursday, after being leaked emails he sent to academics and arts figures in response to restructure proposals at Victoria University of Wellington. In those emails, he labelled Arts Minister Carmel Sepuloni “ignorant” and accused her of being part of a “racist agenda" against European arts and academic faculties.

Sepuloni said it was “disappointing” to hear O’Neill’s comments, as she had been a fan of his music.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi called for O’Neill to apologise, labelling his views “race baiting and racist”. He said people concerned about the state of opera and classical music should work to advocate for their art, rather than criticise the growth of Māori culture.

O’Neill had suggested there was a “concerted effort, between Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori covertly pushing the agenda of the eradication of great art”.

On Thursday, he issued a written apology to Sepuloni and Waititi.

“I wish to apologise for the inappropriate comments that I made in that letter about you and the Labour Government, Te Pati Maori and the Green Party,” he said.

“My passion over this issue and arts funding in general, does not make my comments acceptable and I can only apologise profusely for my unfiltered and ill-advised statements written in the heat of the moment and without due consideration.”

TVNZ Tāmaki Makaurau rōpū Ngā Tūmanako perform their haka Pōkokohua Urutā.

He said he supported Te Matatini – the national kapa haka organisation – which received a significant funding increase in Budget 2023. In the leaked emails, he had suggested the Government was “robbing Peter to pay Paul” in its funding of kapa haka.

New Zealand Opera also moved to distance itself from O’Neill’s commentary on Thursday.

Chairperson Annabel Holland issued a statement saying she did not share his views.

“New Zealand Opera supports a diverse, vibrant and inclusive environment for all involved in the industry,” she said.

O’Neill’s comments caused concern across classical music circles. NZ Opera patron and Wellington mayor Tory Whanau said it was shocking to see dismissive comments about Māori arts.

State-funded classical music organisations, NZSO and NZ Opera, have both worked in recent years to connect with more diverse audiences.

O’Neill’s Grammy in 2022 was for his work on the Los Angeles Philharmonic recording of Mahler's Symphony No 8, under conductor Gustavo Dudamel.