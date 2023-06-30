Post Malone returning to NZ for one show

US rapper Post Malone is returning to New Zealand for one Auckland show in November.

The Grammy-nominated artist will bring his If Y’all Weren’t Here I’d Be Cryin’ tour to the Outerfields at Western Springs on Tuesday, November 21.

Known for the hits Better Now, I Fall Apart and Sunflower from the Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse film, the eight time diamond certified rapper will be performing tracks from his upcoming fifth album Austin, due to be released July 28, as well as the known hits.

He last played New Zealand with Red Hot Chili Peppers in January this year, choosing to wear an I love Auckland t-shirt during his Mt Smart Stadium set.

In 2019 he performed two Auckland shows with Jaden Smith as support, where he seemingly rolled his ankle on stage at Auckland’s Spark Arena, before drinking a shoey on-stage – a tradition he’d also taken part in during his Australian shows.

In 2018, the hit maker played a sold out show at Auckland’s Trusts Arena.

One NZ presale tickets will be available from July 6 and Live Nation presale tickets will be available on July 11.

General tickets go on sale Thursday, July 13 at 12pm from Live Nation.