Stepping into Paul Simon's shoes: Simon & Garfunkel Story star on playing an icon

The stage show stars UK actors William Sharp, right, as Paul Simon and Oliver Cave, left, as Art Garfunkel.

Few bands encapsulate the sound of the 60s as well as Simon & Garfunkel.

Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, two boys from Queens, New York, took over the world as a folk-rock duo, with hits such as The Boxer, Bridge Over Troubled Water, and The Sound of Silence transcending generations.

Their story will be relived when the equal-parts biography and concert production The Simon & Garfunkel Story returns to New Zealand for three shows in August, with tour stops in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

The stage show stars UK actors William Sharp as Paul Simon and Oliver Cave as Art Garfunkel; they’ve toured the UK and Europe with The Simon & Garfunkel Story since late 2022.

At 23, Sharp is the same age as his onstage counterpart was when Simon & Garfunkel recorded their debut studio album Wednesday Morning, 3am, which featured the iconic hit The Sound of Silence.

For Sharp, stepping into Simon’s shoes is “a bit of an intimidating role to fill” with so much reverence surrounding the musical legend.

“We do meet-and-greets after the show where we speak to the audience, and it really makes you realise how important and special the music is for a lot of people,” he says.

Supplied “That’s one of the biggest reason I do this – it really matters to people,” says William Sharp.

“To go out there and try and give the audience the best I can and live up to what they were expecting, those are big shoes to fill. We often talk to people who are in tears after the show because it’s really taken them back to their childhood.

“That’s one of the biggest reason I do this – it really matters to people.”

When Simon & Garfunkel last played in New Zealand in 2009, 44 years after their first hit The Sound of Silence reached the top of the US charts, tickets for the tour sold out in 17 minutes.

Simon, 81, retired from touring in 2018, while Garfunkel, also 81, has performed shows in the US as recently as May. The two reportedly fell out following the release of their final album, Bridge Over Troubled Water, in 1970, before reuniting for their 1980s world tour.

Sharp came to play Simon by chance, admitting he was unfamiliar with Simon & Garfunkel’s music before originally joining the show as a bass guitarist.

“One day I was just kind of fiddling around on the guitar, and the actor who was playing Paul Simon at the time was leaving, and suggested I audition for the role,” Sharp says.

Supplied Sharp, left, came to play Simon by chance, admitting he was unfamiliar with Simon & Garfunkel’s music before originally joining the show as a bass guitarist.

Despite coming into the world of Simon & Garfunkel blind, Sharp says: “These songs will have a real significant place in my heart for the rest of my life.”

“I listened to a hell of a lot of Simon & Garfunkel last year – I was in the top .001% of Paul Simon listeners in the world [on Spotify],” he laughs.

“[Simon is] a phenomenal songwriter and guitarist, so having trained as a bass player I had to put a lot of work into my guitar-playing to get to the standard I needed.”

Having performed in the show for nearly a year now, Sharp says he’s got a bit of a soft spot for certain songs, including the solemn road trip anthem America, written by Simon about travelling the US with his then-girlfriend Kathy Chitty in the 60s.

There have been rumours of Simon & Garfunkel sneaking in to see the stage production, but following one performance in the UK, Chitty herself made a surprise appearance.

Supplied The Simon & Garfunkel Show will come to Aotearoa for three shows from August 11.

“Thank goodness I didn’t know she was in the audience when I sung [Kathy’s Song], because I would have been absolutely terrified,” Sharp laughs.

He’s excited to bring the production down under, having road-tripped the length of New Zealand a few years back.

Spending so much time so far from home has been a bit of a struggle for Sharp, who finds solace in Simon & Garfunkel’s homesick ballad Homeward Bound.

“Having been on the show now for about seven months, singing about wanting to be at home when I’m on tour and missing friends and family ... That’s a special one,” he says.

The Simon & Garfunkel Show will play at Wellington’s Michel Fowler Centre on August 11, The Civic in Auckland on August 12, and Christchurch Town Hall on August 13.