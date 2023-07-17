Simple Minds to headline NZ's Summer Concert Tour 2024, joined by Texas, Collective Soul

UK rockers Simple Minds, known for their 80s hit Don’t You (Forget About Me), will be headlining the music festival when it arrives in late January.

Kiwis will be able to take a walk down memory lane when the Summer Concert Tour returns in 2024 with a nostalgia-packed lineup.

UK rockers Simple Minds, known for their 80s hit Don’t You (Forget About Me), will be headlining the music festival when it arrives in late January. This will be the band’s first NZ show since 2017.

Scottish rock band Texas, whose hits I Don’t Want a Lover and Say What You Want ruled the NZ charts in the 80s and 90s, are also billed to perform.

Other acts include US five-piece Collective Soul, behind the classics The World I Know, Shine, and December, and Australian new wave band Pseudo Echo, best known for their hit 1987 number one hit Funky Town.

The Summer Concert Tour will come to Taupō Amphitheatre on January 27, Hamilton’s Claudelands Oval on January 28, and Queenstown’s Gibbston Valley Winery on February 3.

Ticket pre-sale will open to Greenstone Club members on July 19, while general ticket sale begins July 21.