Ed Sheeran surprises fans at Detroit concert inviting Eminem on stage for Lose Yourself duet

Eminem and Ed Sheeran performing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Eminem has surprised Ed Sheeran fans in Detroit, making an unplanned performance of his hit Lose Yourself at the British singer’s show in the rapper's hometown.

Sheeran introduced the Slim Shady star to the stage by initially saying he wanted to perform a cover of an Eminem song.

He then proceeded to strum the opening riff of Lose Yourself before singing the opening lines.

As reported by CNN, Eminem then joined Sheeran on stage from the second verse of the song much to the delight of the crowd.

“Detroit, I missed you,” Eminem shouted before saying “I appreciate you, Detroit. I love you!”

In videos posted online, Sheeran is seen telling the crowd that Eminem would only do one song. However, he then asks if they would like another song before the duo perform the 2000 hit Stan.

This is not the first time the pair have performed together. Sheeran had previously appeared on stage with Eminem last November when the rapper was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The artists have also collaborated on various tracks before, with Sheeran appearing on Eminem’s songs River and Those Kinda Nights, and Sheeran on the Eminem and 50 Cent track Remember The Name.

The Detroit show was the latest stop on Sheeran’s US tour to promote his album Subtract which was released in May.