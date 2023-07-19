Rhythm and Vines Festival announces first of the 2023 line-up

The three-day event will return to Gisborne from December 28 to January 1, bringing 30,000 punters to the East Coast to welcome in the New Year.

Summer music festival Rhythm and Vines have released their first line-up announcement for 2023, featuring a current chart topper and electronica favourites.

Leading this year’s pack of performers is UK drill rapper Central Cee, who has had the number one song on the NZ charts with Sprinter featuring Dave for the past six weeks.

This will be Cee’s second time performing in NZ following a botched performance at Listen In concert in October 2022.

Australian house music producer Dom Dolla and electronic fan favourite Wilkinson are also included on the line-up.

Local artists slotted to perform include Gin Wigmore, Georgia Lines, Bbyfacekilla, and Park Rd, amongst others.

Rhythm and Vines Co-Founder and Programming Director Hamish Pinkham says he is “amped” to be bringing the festival back for it’s 21st year.

“From Central Cee, one of the most exciting and sought-after rappers in the world right now, to iconic electronic acts like Dom Dolla and Wilkinson, to some of the best wāhine talent Aotearoa has to offer - R&V 23/24 is shaping up to be one for the books,” Pinkham said.

Presale tickets are now available to Rhythm and Vines subscribers or those who have registered for the sale, with remaining tickets available to the general public tickets go on sale July 20.

Rhythm and Vines Festival 2023 Lineup

Central Cee, Dom Dolla, Wilkinson, Hedex, Peking Duk, Gin Wigmore, Bbyfacekilla, Delta Heavy, Disrupta, Emily Makis & Deadline, Foley, Georgia Line, Goddard, Park Rd, Beccie B, Coast Arcade, Emilie, Jess Rhodies, Jujulipps, and Nice Girl.