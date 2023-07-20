John Wick also shreds; Keanu Reeves' Dogstar announces tour, first album in 23 years

People keep asking whether Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar is back, and they really haven't had an answer. But now, yeah, we're thinking they're back.

One day after playing at the LA venue the Roxy, the band announced Wednesday on Instagram that it will embark on an international tour this year and release its first album in over two decades.

"WE ARE BACK!!!" the group wrote. "We are so excited to announce our new album Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees out on October 6th on our label Dillon Street Records. ... Next month, we kick off our 25+ date headline tour in North America & Japan."

The tour begins soon, with its opening night in Hermosa Beach on August 10, before heading to Phoenix, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and several cities in Colorado.

Dogstar returns locally with late August gigs in Ventura, Solana Beach and Santa Ana. They will also play a November 30 show in LA.

Along with the announcement Wednesday, the group also released its single Everything Turns Around.

"It feels like a fun summer song to us," the band said in a press statement.

"It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It's one of our favorite songs to play live and can't wait to share it on our upcoming tour."

The trio – completed by vocalist/lead guitarist Bret Domrose and drummer/fellow actor Robert Mailhouse – formed in the early 1990s with Reeves as its bass player.

Largely riding Reeves' movie stardom, the band put out two albums, toured and performed on Live With Regis and Kathie Lee and Jay Leno's The Tonight Show, before giving what was called a last performance in 2002 in Japan.

The alternative rock act played a 12-song set at the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival in May. It was the group's first performance in more than 20 years.