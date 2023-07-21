Britney Spears has dropped her worst song ever - mind your business (and don't listen)

REVIEW: For 3 minutes and 15 seconds, Britney Spears and will.i.am manage to do something incredible: take a star who is on track for one of the greatest comebacks ever, and completely butcher her return.

Spears, who recently became conservatorship free, and will.i.am, former Black Eyed Peas member and outspoken Qantas critic, have teamed up to release Mind Your Business, a mindless pop song that all Spears fans should avoid.

If you thought Hold Me Closer with Elton John – essentially a glitchy rework of John’s classic Tiny Dancer with some barely audible Spears vocals – was the peak of uninspired song making, you have another thing coming for you.

Mind Your Business is, in essence, more of a demand than a song – “mind your b-, mind your b-, mind your business, b....”, a very nasally Spears sings. Mind your business, and don’t listen to this new song.

Some kind of attempt at providing social commentary on celebrity privacy, Spears spends almost of Mind Your Business droning the same lines over a beat that sounds like the work of a child playing on a toy DJ mixer.

Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic Britney Spears and will.i.am have released their new single Mind Your Business – take their advice, mind your business, and don’t listen.

The lyrics are nonsensical, a mash-up of internet colloquialisms and random words bunched together without any real meaning, like this verse here:

“If they don’t get up out my face, I’ll send the dogs out,” Spears sings. Two minutes and 30 seconds into the song, are we finally getting a full Britney verse?

“Five seconds, and then the dogs come out.” The anticipation is burning.

“You know what happens when the dogs come out?” Tell us, Britney!

“None of your business.” A part of me hopes that perhaps I am in a dream, and this is not the real Spears single, and all is still at peace in the world.

As I attempt to wrap my head around what possibly could have gone wrong that the world was presented with Mind Your Business instead of a Lucky 2.0, I’ve come up with a possible scenario.

Will.i.am, desperate for another hit to propel him back onto the charts, searches through the trenches of Black Eyed Peas rejects, digs Mind Your Business out, thinks “this’ll do”, asks ChatGPT to write some lyrics and uses AI to create a voice that sounds sort-of like Spears, then calls her up to sign off on the project.

This is the only situation I choose to believe, as I cannot accept the possibility that Spears’ artistic tastes were responsible for this piece of work.

In a world where artists are now making music specifically to be immortalised in a 15-second TikTok video, the reemergence of a 2000s pop icon would have been a perfect opportunity to bring something new to the charts.

Getty Images The reemergence of a 2000s pop icon would have been a perfect opportunity to bring something new to the charts.

Her return to music post the Free Britney movement has been highly-anticipated by fans. Hopes were high for a comeback single with the same Earth shattering dynamism of her 2008 comeback hit Circus, or the emotional honesty of Everytime.

Unfortunately, we’ve been gifted what is perhaps the worst Spears single (yes, even worse than the Britney Jean releases) that will last a few nights on a club playlist before being lost to the ether.

As for me? I guess this is the story of a girl called unlucky.