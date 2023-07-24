'You got some real life evaluating to do': Drake calls out fan who threw a vape on stage

Singer and rapper Drake is just the latest in a line of celebrities who have had things thrown at them mid-performance recently.

The Canadian musician was on stage at the Barclay Centre in Brooklyn, New York when a fan threw their vape at him﻿, seemingly as an invitation to smoke together.

The Hotline Bling singer was stunned as he questioned the crowd, saying: "Hey, who threw this? Who threw the vape?"

"There's no way you're taking life serious if you think I'm gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f...ing Barclays Centre."

The audience laughed as Drake used his foot to kick the vape on the ground, telling its owner, "You got some real life evaluating to do."

"Throwing this f...ing lemon mint vape up here... Thinking I'm about to vape with you at the Barclays."

Tiktok This is not the first time the singer has had something thrown at him mid-performance.

The video was uploaded to TikTok by the venue itself, reminding its followers in the caption, "Reminder: you cannot vape inside Barclays Centre﻿".

One item the star wouldn't mind being thrown at him on stage, however, is a bra. As seen in a fan's video, he told the crowd at his Montreal gig earlier this month, "I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed,"

"But don't start throwing shoes and phones and s..t," he said, having had one fan do just that at his Chicago show two weeks ago.

"If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it 'cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something. I didn't see no bras tonight."

Drake is the latest artist to have something thrown at them while on stage, in a strange phenomenon that has many artists livid.

Harry Styles took a second to collect himself after he was hit in they eye with an object while performing in Vienna. Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max, have also had things thrown at them, with Rexha suffering a serious injury to her eye.

Ballerini was hit in the face in June when a bracelet was flung at her while she was performing, causing her to pause the song and step offstage, and Max was struck in the face by a concertgoer who breached the stage before being swept away by security.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.