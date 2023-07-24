Victoria Beckham fuels Spice Girls reunion rumours after posting clip of her singing and a cryptic message

David Beckham also joins in the performance as he grooves with her to the tunes.

Victoria Beckham has potentially left a clue about her rumoured return to the Spice Girls in a new video.

During a night out with husband David Beckham, 48, Victoria, 49, busted out a Spice Girls classic at karaoke amid rumblings of a reunion.

The couple was out and surrounded by friends where they were celebrating David's Inter Miami team's victory against Cruz Azul.

During their celebrations it appears that the couple decided to bust out a tune at karaoke and what better song to sing than the Spice Girls' classic Say You'll Be There.

Victoria, who momentarily returned to her Posh Spice roots for the number, can be seen belting Mel C's ad libs whilst David doesn't miss a beat and sings the hit word for word.

Victoria posted the clip to Instagram writing: "Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come."

Fans rejoiced over the clip with commenters buzzing over the video being a sign that the rumoured reunion will come to fruition.﻿

In the comment section, fans were also quick to dub David the "sixth member of the Spice Girls" and applauded him for knowing all the words.

Getty This little tease from the Posh Spice has made fans hopeful about all the five members of the group reuniting.

Victoria's low-key performance comes just weeks after rumours persisted that Spice Girls' original line up would reunite in 2024 for a headline slot at Glastonbury which coincides with the band's 30th anniversary.

However, it is unclear whether Victoria will actually join this time. The band previously reunited momentarily for an epic performance at the 2012 London Olympics and then again as a foursome in 2018 for a UK tour which Victoria did not participate in.

The most recent reunion rumblings have speculated that Posh may join her bandmates on stage for the first time in over a decade after it was revealed the girls had been in "more contact" than ever.

"For the past few years the Spice Girls have still been operating day-to-day as a four but, for the first time in a long time, Victoria is now chipping in and happy to celebrate a landmark 30 years of girl power," a source told The Sun.

"Victoria will be 50 next year, and the [Spice Girls] turning 30 seems like two ­anniversaries too good to miss."

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.