When The Cat's Away will reunite in tribute show for Margaret Ulrich

When The Cat's Away - Dianne Swann, Debbie Harwood and Margaret Ulrich (left to right standing) – with Kim Willoughby and Annie Crummer arm wrestling in the front.

Iconic New Zealand’s band When The Cat’s Away will reunite for the first time in 33 years to farewell their friend and fellow bandmate, Margaret Urlich, who died last year.

A Tribute to Margaret Ulrich is set for Auckland’s Town Hall on Sunday, October 1 featuring the four original members of the Hall of Fame group Debbie Harwood, Annie Crummer, Dianne Swann and Kim Willoughby.

Harwood said the band wanted to do something special to honour Margaret.

“Sadly we didn’t get to say goodbye,” she said in a statement announcing the gig on Monday.

“Marg lived in New South Wales, Covid and the closed borders meant we just couldn’t get there. We wanted to celebrate her life in the best possible way singing the songs we loved performing together.":

They promise to perform the band’s biggest hits including Melting Pot and Asian Paradise but also honour Ulrich’s successful solo career with songs including Escaping, Only My Heart Calling, Room That Echoes, Boy in the Moon.

supplied The four remaining members of When The Cat's Away - Debbie Harwood, Dianne Swann, Annie Crummer and Kim Willoughby.

The event will also feature original members of the When the Cat’s Away backing band –Brett Adams and Gary Verberne on guitars and Holidaymakers’ Barbara Griffin on keys.

Ulrich died in August, 2022, after living with cancer for over two years. The 57-year-old was surrounded by family at her home in the Southern Highlands of NSW, where she lived with her husband and manager George Gorga.

“She was the most beautiful woman, on the inside and out,” her cousin Peter Urlich told Stuff at the time.

“An amazing natural performer, she loved to dance.

“She was blessed with a great voice. She sang so effortlessly and with such soul and sass, she had her own space and sound, instantly recognisable.”

Urlich was one of New Zealand’s most successful artists, beginning her career as the frontwoman of Peking Man.

She later joined When the Cat’s Away, whose number one hit Melting Pot made them a household name.

The group was inducted in the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame last December.

Urlich’s poor health meant she was unable to join her bandmates – Annie Crummer, Debbie Harwood, Dianne Swann, and Kim Willoughby – as they were recognised for their individual and collective contributions to Aotearoa’s music scene, and their importance in shaping New Zealand’s popular culture.

After moving across the Tasman to achieve greater success in 1988, Urlich had a string of solo hits, including Escaping, Number One, and Burnt Sienna.

Her vocals on The Horses with Daryl Braithwaite sent the track to the top of the Australian Top 10 charts for 12 weeks in 1991.

Pre-sale tickets begin today, all remaining tickets are on sale Friday, July 28 from Ticketmaster.